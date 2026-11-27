The nine-member Dearborn Heights Charter Commission held its first meeting on Nov. 17 and elected Dana Mohammad chair and Elyana Hussain vice chair.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Charter Commission elected Dana Mohammad as chair and Elyana Hussain as vice chair at its inaugural meeting on Nov. 17. The nine-member commission will review the city’s governing document and draft a proposed revision for voters to consider.

The meeting followed the Nov. 3 midterm election, when 59.3 percent of voters backed a general revision of the city charter and elected nine commissioners to carry it out. It is the city’s first general charter review since Dearborn Heights incorporated in 1963.

City Clerk Lynne M. Senia swore in the nine commissioners at the start of the meeting. They are Dana Mohammad, Elyana Hussain, Mohamed Hamieh, John J. Riley II, Sam Sakka, Susan Riegle, Carly A. Ladd, Nancy Schneider and Krystina Laslo.

Corporation Counsel Gary Miotke briefed commissioners on meeting procedures and their responsibilities under Michigan law. The commission also discussed draft rules of procedure, meeting logistics and its schedule. The city will post meeting notices and agendas on its website.

Hamieh told The Arab American News that the commission plans to begin its review on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. He said the meetings will be open to the public and residents will be able to offer ideas and suggest changes to the charter.

Hamieh estimated the commission could hold about 90 meetings over three years as it reviews the existing charter, weighs proposed changes to the structure and operation of city government and prepares a draft for voters.