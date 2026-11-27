The Christmas tree towers over the ice rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit.

DETROIT — Under the glow of Detroit’s Christmas tree at Campus Martius Park, first-time skaters find their footing while families and friends gather along the edge of the rink. A short walk away, local makers sell handmade gifts, children line up to meet Santa and holiday music spills onto Woodward Avenue.

There’s plenty to do without stretching the holiday budget. You can browse the outdoor markets, take the kids for a free photo with Santa or spend an afternoon exploring the restored halls of Michigan Central Station. For an evening out, Detroit’s historic theaters have a December lineup that runs from the Grinch and The Nutcracker to Stevie Wonder and Cirque du Soleil.

Christmas on ice at Campus Martius

The Rink at Campus Martius Park, which won the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice award for best U.S. ice skating rink in both 2024 and 2025, is open daily, including holidays, through March 7. Admission is $14 for ages 13–58 and $10 for children 12 and younger and seniors 59 and older with ID. Active-duty military members and first responders also pay $10 with ID. Skate rentals are $5.

When it’s time to warm up, the rink-side Chalet 313 offers a heated, glass-enclosed lounge on two levels, with views of the skaters, the Christmas tree and the downtown skyline.

A holiday market and a warm seat at Cadillac Square

Across Woodward Avenue, the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge run through Jan. 3. Local vendors sell jewelry, home décor and handmade gifts. The heated lodge offers seating, seasonal food and drinks and a place to gather between shopping stops.

Santa, a carousel and Parisian hot chocolate

At Hudson’s Detroit, families can take free photos with Santa at Winter Wonders at Entrance One, 1232 Woodward Ave., through Christmas Eve. Inside, visitors will find vintage General Motors vehicles dressed up for the holidays and interactive displays. Outside on Nick Gilbert Way, a carousel and the giant Hudson’s Bear are nearby. Café Sous Terre operates a truck serving Parisian hot chocolate and pastries. The broader Nick Gilbert Way festivities run through Jan. 3.

A holiday stop at Michigan Central Station

In Corktown, the restored Michigan Central Station hosts Winter at The Station through Dec. 27. The Grand Hall, once filled with rail passengers, will welcome up to 40 local makers during market weekends on Nov. 27–29 and Dec. 18–20. The wider program includes holiday films, live music and storytime. Children can write letters to Santa, play games and watch a train pull into the station on the giant LED screens.

General admission is free. Storytime is also free but requires registration, and the Fridays at The Station evening events cost $15. The station is closed Dec. 12, 24 and 25.

The Grinch, Stevie Wonder and December nights at the theater

At the Fox Theatre, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical runs Dec. 1–6. Stevie Wonder follows Dec. 8 and 9 with concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis comes to the Fox on Dec. 10, followed Dec. 11 and 12 by Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a stage adaptation of the Dickens classic featuring Parton’s music and lyrics.

Detroit has two separate productions of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The Fox hosts three performances of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet on Dec. 13. The World Ballet Company brings its own production, with a live orchestra, to Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 19 and 20. Music Hall also hosts saxophonist Dave Koz for the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour on Dec. 11.

Cirque du Soleil wraps up the Fox holiday lineup with 17 performances of ’Twas the Night Before… from Dec. 17–27. Inspired by the classic Christmas poem, the show blends music, dance and acrobatics.

And if the evening calls for nothing more than a walk, grab a cup of hot chocolate and take the long way past the tree. The lights along Woodward are reason enough to linger.