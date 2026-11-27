A Nov. 21–26 roundup of Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, Saudi-Houthi fighting and efforts to mediate between the U.S. and Iran.

Middle East Roundup:

Israeli strikes killed Palestinians in Gaza and hit southern and eastern Lebanon this week, despite ceasefires on both fronts. Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia traded attacks that reached Riyadh’s financial district and a Saudi oil refinery. In the Gulf, Kuwait and Italy blamed Iran for a drone attack that killed two Italian civilians, while Tehran denied involvement and said mediators were still carrying proposals between Iran and the United States.

Yemen and Saudi Arabia trade strikes

On Nov. 23, Yemen’s Houthi authorities said a Saudi attack killed 17 people and destroyed several buildings in the Red Sea governorate of Hodeidah. Agence France-Presse could not independently verify the toll. The following day, Saudi civil defense said 11 people were injured in a Houthi drone strike on the Riyadh headquarters of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Four Egyptians, three Nepalis, two Indians and two Saudis were among the injured.

The Houthis said Wednesday that attacks on the Saudi ports of Jeddah and Jazan were in response to Saudi strikes in Yemen. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said an attack on the Jazan refinery killed a Nepalese worker. In Yemen, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said strikes in Taiz province killed four people, including a child. Residents of Sanaa reported hearing explosions overnight.

Lebanon calls for Israeli withdrawal as strikes continue

Marking Lebanon’s independence anniversary on Nov. 21, President Joseph Aoun called on Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory and said weapons should be brought under state control. He defended direct talks with Israel and criticized Iranian interference. Hezbollah has refused to disarm while Israeli forces remain in parts of southern Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron warned Aoun on Nov. 23 of a growing risk of escalation.

Lebanon’s state news agency reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire near Kfar Tibnit in the south. On Thursday, Israel’s military said it struck Hezbollah rockets and launchers near Ain al-Tineh in the eastern Bekaa Valley. The strikes came five months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in June.

Gaza’s ceasefire fails to stop deadly attacks

An Israeli strike near a water well in Jabalia killed a U.N. relief agency worker and injured three colleagues on Nov. 23 as they were providing water services, the U.N. humanitarian office said. Reuters reported that Israeli airstrikes killed at least six Palestinians the next day, including two police officers, according to local health and police officials. By Thursday, Gaza hospital officials reported that Israeli strikes and gunfire had killed another 10 Palestinians overnight and that day. Israel said one of its strikes killed Hamas official Khaled Abu Nada.

The U.N. cited Gaza Health Ministry figures showing 1,679 reported deaths and 6,100 injuries since the October 2025 ceasefire, through Nov. 23. Aid operations remain constrained by access restrictions, insecurity and shortages. Axios reported Wednesday that Jared Kushner pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to follow through on Gaza commitments, as U.S. efforts to advance a plan for Palestinian technocratic governance and Hamas’ disarmament remained stalled.

Iran and the U.S. remain at odds as Israel presses for renewed strikes

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted U.S. military positions in Bahrain on Nov. 21. On Thursday, Kuwait said debris from intercepted drones killed two Italian air defense technicians and injured two other people. Kuwait and Italy blamed Iran, which denied involvement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Qatar and Pakistan continued to relay proposals between Tehran and Washington.

Netanyahu has pressed President Trump to renew strikes on Iran, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot warned against rushing into renewed military action as Israeli parties negotiated to form a government. In Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced electricity rationing on Sunday as U.S. economic pressure mounted and Tehran scaled back bread and gasoline subsidies.