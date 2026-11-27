Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin speaks at the Muslim Public Affairs Council’s Empowering Voices Gala in the Washington, D.C., area. - Video grab

McLEAN, Va. — The Muslim Public Affairs Council honored Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin at its annual Empowering Voices Benefit Gala on Nov. 9 at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner. The organization recognized Shahin for protecting residents in the face of anti-Muslim intimidation and strengthening trust between police and the communities they serve.

In his acceptance speech, Shahin recalled joining the Dearborn Police Department in 1998 at age 24. He said he was one of only five Arab American officers in a department of about 200. He took pride in putting on the uniform, he said, even as people in his own community told him they felt vulnerable and uneasy asking local police for help. Shahin, who is of Egyptian descent, became Dearborn’s first Muslim police chief in January 2022. At the time, community advocates said he was believed to be the first Muslim police chief in Michigan.

Shahin recalled a painful episode from his early years on the force. After the birth of his first son, someone wrote “Ramzi” before the boy’s name on a bulletin board at police headquarters that announced officers’ newborns. Shahin said it was a reference to Ramzi Yousef, who was convicted in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. After Shahin filed a formal complaint, he said, all four tires on his car were punctured on three separate occasions, once while the car was in the station garage and he was out on patrol.

He said the experience led him to set his sights on becoming chief so he could change the department from within.

He said the experience led him to set his sights on becoming chief so he could change the department from within. In his first week in the job, Shahin said, he disbanded a tactical unit that had disproportionately stopped Black drivers and other drivers of color. He directed patrol officers to focus on dangerous driving that posed a risk to others on the road. In an earlier interview with WXYZ, Shahin said the share of traffic stops involving drivers of color fell from about 40 percent to 20 percent.

Shahin said the department hired more than 45 Arab American officers and noted that its ranks also include Black officers and Muslim women who wear the hijab. He highlighted changes to Dearborn’s booking procedures that allow Muslim women to keep their hijabs on. Shahin also supported a 2024 State House bill that sought to protect religious head coverings during arrest and booking. The State House passed the measure, and it was referred to a State Senate committee. Shahin said protecting public safety and respecting people’s dignity go hand in hand.

In an earlier interview with WXYZ, Shahin said the share of traffic stops involving drivers of color fell from about 40 percent to 20 percent.

Shahin thanked Dearborn residents for their trust, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud for backing reforms and his wife, Diana, for supporting him over 26 years. He closed by saying that he measures success by what the next generation inherits and whether it can live in a more just, compassionate and accepting society.

MPAC also honored U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) for her civil rights and economic justice work and Saafir Rabb, co-founder and CEO of 1RACE and a former adviser to Barack Obama’s transition team, for his work expanding economic opportunity in Baltimore. Michigan U.S. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed made a surprise appearance and addressed the gala. He is set to become the first Muslim to serve in the U.S. Senate when he takes office in January.

Founded in 1988, the Muslim Public Affairs Council is a national nonprofit with staff in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. It advocates for the civil rights of American Muslims and works with policymakers and community organizations on issues including religious freedom and public safety.