Michigan sues over gas prices at BP near Detroit Metro Airport.

ROMULUS — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sued three companies tied to a BP gas station near Detroit Metro Airport on Monday, Nov. 23, alleging they used the station’s location across from the airport’s rental car return lots to charge drivers unlawfully high prices. The 16-page civil complaint, filed in Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court, alleges violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and civil conspiracy.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges that the station across from Detroit Metro Airport’s rental car return lots used its location to charge drivers as much as 72 percent more than its competitors.

The station, at 9201 Middlebelt Road in Romulus, is operated by M-Twelve Fuels, LLC, a company owned by William Bazzi. M-Twelve leases the property from Airport BP, LLC, which the complaint identifies as owned, operated or managed by Marvin Hayder. The third defendant, M-Corp Management, LLC, is identified in the complaint as Airport BP’s parent company and has a registered office in Dearborn. The three companies are the named defendants.

The state alleges the station took advantage of travelers rushing to return rental cars before their flights. Most rental agreements require drivers to return vehicles with a full tank or pay a refueling surcharge, according to the complaint. The state says the station’s location left travelers weighing the cost of filling up there against the time it would take to find cheaper gas.

A $65,000 monthly lease

The complaint says M-Twelve agreed to pay Airport BP $65,000 a month under a lease signed in March 2023. According to the filing, Bazzi told investigators that the station’s high fuel prices covered its rent, the highest he paid at any of his locations. The state alleges the companies entered the agreement knowing the station could sustain unusually high pump prices and that both benefited from them.

The lawsuit accuses M-Twelve of charging excessive prices. In a separate consumer protection count, it alleges Airport BP and M-Corp created confusion over who set the fuel prices and who operated the station in 2023. The complaint also alleges that all three companies participated in the civil conspiracy.

What investigators found at the pump

On April 9, an investigator with the Michigan Department of Attorney General saw regular gasoline advertised at $5.14 a gallon and paid $5.24 a gallon by credit card. GasBuddy listed prices of $3.79 to $3.99 at several other Metro Detroit stations that day. The Attorney General’s Office said its broader comparisons found the Romulus station charged between 22 and 72 percent more than competitors for comparable gasoline.

“My office has received constant complaints about the pump prices at the airport BP gas station,” Nessel said in a statement Tuesday. Her office received complaints in 2025 and 2026 and opened a court-authorized investigation in June. The department had issued a notice of intended action in December 2023 after consumers reported that the station was charging $1.50 or more per gallon above most nearby competitors.

What the state is asking the court to do

The complaint asks the court to terminate the lease, bar M-Twelve from operating a gas station at the site and prohibit Airport BP, M-Corp and future tenants from charging prices grossly above those for comparable gasoline. The state also seeks civil fines for violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act or for any conspiracy the court finds was knowing and persistent.