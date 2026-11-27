Explore Christmas in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, from Wanderlights and Winterfest fireworks to The Nutcracker and December concerts.

DEARBORN — Families gathered at PEACE Park West on Nov. 19 as Mayor Abdullah Hammoud lit Dearborn’s Christmas tree and opened the city’s Wanderlights display. Across town, a Nativity scene returned to its familiar spot beside the former City Hall. In neighboring Dearborn Heights, a two-day Winterfest will end with a tree lighting and fireworks.

Dearborn’s public Christmas celebrations are part of civic life in a city with one of the nation’s largest Arab American communities. The city has also been the subject of recurring false claims that it is governed by Islamic religious law. The Nativity display beside the former City Hall on Michigan Avenue is a longstanding local Christmas tradition.

Wanderlights stays up through Jan. 3

The Nov. 19 kickoff featured live entertainment, family activities, treats and photos with Santa. The light installations at PEACE Park West, 22271 W. Village Dr., will remain on display through Jan. 3.

Visitors can walk through the Sonic Runway, a 150-foot corridor that turns sound into moving waves of light. At Swinging Bells, visitors set the bells in motion to create their own patterns of light and music. The park will host the Jingle Bell Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, with live entertainment, children’s activities and complimentary hot drinks.

Winterfest brings Santa and fireworks to Dearborn Heights

Winterfest runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Dearborn Heights City Hall, 6045 Fenton St. The program includes local food and gift vendors, hot chocolate, youth performances, movies, crafts, ice carving, children’s games, a zip line and a visit from Santa. The Christmas tree lighting and fireworks are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

December onstage at the Guido Theater

The Michael A. Guido Theater, at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, begins its December holiday lineup with Ballet Americana’s The Nutcracker, accompanied live by the Dearborn Symphony Orchestra. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 2 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Dearborn Community Chorus presents Season’s Journeys: Songs of Holiday Travel at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, followed by the Dearborn Youth Symphony at 4 p.m. Dec. 13. Too Hot to Handel reimagines Handel’s Messiah through jazz, gospel and R&B at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Motor City Brass Band and Motor City Academy Brass Band close out the lineup with Sounds of the Season at 3 p.m. Dec. 20.