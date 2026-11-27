Current and former students face federal charges University of Michigan faculty call “wildly exaggerated”

ANN ARBOR — The University of Michigan Faculty Senate voted to stand in solidarity with eight pro-Palestinian activists facing federal charges, drawing a rebuke from the Jewish Federation of Detroit, which prosecutors say was among the targets of an alleged campaign of threats and vandalism. Four more people were indicted in October, bringing the number of defendants to 12.

The resolution passed with 1,042 votes in favor and 747 against, or 58.2 percent to 41.8 percent of those voting yes or no. Another 636 members abstained. Adi Saleem, an assistant professor of Romance languages and literatures and Judaic studies, introduced the resolution with four other faculty members. The Senate considered it at its Nov. 9 meeting and held an electronic vote afterward.

Faculty members pledge personal support for legal defense

The resolution expresses solidarity with the original defendants, known as the “Michigan 8”, and calls on faculty members to contribute to their legal defense fund in their personal capacity. It also declares no confidence in the university’s police department and in the administration’s handling of contract negotiations with the Graduate Employees’ Organization, the union representing graduate employees.

The resolution describes the conspiracy charges as “wildly exaggerated” and places the prosecution in a history of federal efforts to suppress social justice and labor organizing. It cites a federal subpoena seeking union membership lists, meeting minutes and financial records dating to 2023. It also points to a separate case against union President Hiab Teshome, whose felony charges were dismissed by a district court judge in August.

Who is charged?

The initial indictment was filed in May and unsealed June 10. Prosecutors identified the original eight defendants as follows, with their ages as reported at the time.

Defendant Age Hometown listed by prosecutors Zainab Aliasgar Hakim 23 Canton, Mich. Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim 21 Ann Arbor, Mich. Paige Elizabeth Feyock 26 Ann Arbor, Mich. Ahmet Kerem Korkaya 28 Milwaukee, Wis. Jonathan Hongru Zou 22 Ann Arbor, Mich. Alexander Matthew Sepulveda 23 Chicago, Ill. Mariam Muhammed Odeh 24 Dearborn, Mich. Colin Hunter Weger 24 Ann Arbor, Mich.

Prosecutors describe Zainab Hakim as a leader of the group. Amatullah Hakim is her sister. Zou studied engineering at U of M, Sepulveda graduated from the university and co-founded its Jewish Voice for Peace chapter, and Odeh pursued international studies on a pre-medical track.

A superseding indictment filed Oct. 21 and unsealed Oct. 30 added Henry David MacKeen-Shapiro, 23, of Detroit; Aaron Hunter Vonbargen, 25, of Ypsilanti; Joseph Mark Fisher, 23; and Srishti Tarana Sharma, 23, a former U of M student reported to be living in Canada.

Prosecutors allege a coordinated campaign

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendants and others coordinated threats and property damage from late 2023 through April 2025 to pressure the university and businesses to sever perceived ties to Israel. The indictment includes counts of conspiracy to transmit threats across state lines, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and destruction of property to prevent seizure.

Prosecutors allege the group used encrypted messages and social media to coordinate its activities. The indictment describes spray-painted messages, broken windows and containers of noxious chemicals thrown into homes. The Associated Press identified two of the incidents as graffiti at the home of then-U of M President Santa Ono and mock bloodied bodies left on the lawn of Regent Sarah Hubbard. Prosecutors also cited red handprints and inverted red triangles, which they described as symbols used by Hamas.

The original eight defendants have pleaded not guilty. On Nov. 18, a federal grand jury separately charged Zainab Hakim with evidence tampering over an allegation that she tried to destroy a laptop as agents arrived to arrest MacKeen-Shapiro. Her attorney disputed the government’s account, and U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy considered reviewing what prosecutors presented to the grand jury. All 12 defendants are presumed innocent.

Jewish Federation condemns the vote

In a Nov. 17 statement, the Jewish Federation of Detroit said it was “appalled” by the vote. The federation acknowledged the defendants’ presumption of innocence and said it was particularly concerned about the message the resolution sent to Jewish students who support Israel. It said that characterizing the case as political repression risked excusing intimidation directed at Jews or supporters of Israel.

“Debate is protected. Protest is protected,” the federation said. It argued that threats against families, attacks on homes and the targeting of Jewish institutions fall outside peaceful protest.