Dearborn Police make arrest for aggravated indecent exposure; seeking to identify victims

DEARBORN – On Friday, February 16, 31-year-old Detroit resident Steven Simmons was arraigned before Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court on charges of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated indecent exposure and indecent exposure. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Simmons after he was arrested by the Dearborn Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 11, for indecent exposure in the parking lot of a Target located at 15901 Ford Rd.

Police were first alerted to Simmons by a female witness who informed an officer that she had observed a man in a white Jeep Wrangler performing lewd acts in the Target parking lot around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The officer identified Simmons’ Jeep as it exited the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop.

During the investigation, detectives located video footage on Simmons’ phone of him following unidentified women through the aisles of the Dearborn Target store while performing lewd acts. In numerous videos on Simmons’ device dating back to Dec. 3, 2023, he appears to record himself ejaculating on unidentified female victims’ coats.

On Friday, Simmons was issued a $100,000 cash bond with GPS tether upon release. A probable cause conference has been set for Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or believes they may be a victim of Simmons’ actions to contact the department at 313-943-2241. Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“These incidents are disturbing and traumatic,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a press release. “Thanks to the quick actions of an alert community member, our officers were able to quickly apprehend this individual on-scene. We urge the community to remain observant and ask anyone who may have witnessed the behavior from this individual to contact our department immediately.”

The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty