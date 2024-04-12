Dearborn neighborhood pools to receive major upgrades for the first time in 70 years

Dunworth and Ford Woods pools and all city splash pads are currently scheduled to open on Saturday, May 25.

DEARBORN – Three city-owned neighborhood pools will undergo major renovations for the first time since their construction in the 1950s. On Tuesday, April 9, the City Council unanimously approved a $5,371,430 contract to overhaul public pools and bathhouses at Ten Eyck, Lapeer and Summer Stephens Parks beginning in May.

“With more pools per capita than any other city in Michigan, Dearborn’s aquatic facilities are a staple of our community,” Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said in a press release. “For countless Dearborn families — including my own — summer memories are made at the city’s community pools. This monumental project will bring our pools into the 21st century, making them safer and more accessible to ensure that every Dearborn resident has a positive, memorable experience at our neighborhood pools.”

The project is funded by the city’s Park Equity and Access for Citizen Engagement (PEACE) Project, a $6 million grant award administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Key Construction, a Dearborn-based company, will manage renovations of the pools.

Aside from basic repairs, modifications and aesthetic implementations, Dearborn’s neighborhood pools last saw significant structural and mechanical upgrades in the 1950s, shortly after the pools were first constructed and open to the public. Ten Eyck was completed in September 1954, followed by Lapeer in October 1954. Summer Stephens was completed in May of 1956 and retains its original façade.

“Dearborn’s community pools are a beloved jewel and long-standing legacy in our city,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Sean Fletcher. “We look forward to these much-needed renovations so our residents, visitors and staff can enjoy these amenities next season and for many more years to come.”

The investment will cover the replacement of all neighborhood pool filtration and circulation systems, removing and re-pouring pool decks and ensuring that all pools are accessible and compliant for all patrons. The project includes constructing infrastructure to bring all equipment from the basement to the ground level, making it safer for city staff to complete standard operations and maintenance at each pool.

Additionally, residents can expect new electrical systems, floors, drains and upgraded water distribution systems in the public bathhouses at all three pools. Other necessary improvements include the repair and replacement of the pool hulls.

Neighborhood pools will be temporarily unavailable to the public during renovations.

While the Ten Eyck, Summer Stephens and Lapeer pools undergo construction this year, Dunworth and Ford Woods pools and the city’s four splash pads will remain open for residents to enjoy throughout the 2024 swim season. Dunworth and Ford Woods pools and all city splash pads are currently scheduled to open on Saturday, May 25.

Adults and seniors with proof of Dearborn residency can purchase pool tags for admittance to Dunworth and Ford Woods pools this summer at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center service desk, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Children ages 13 and under can swim at city of Dearborn pools free of charge, thanks to an initiative introduced by Mayor Hammoud in 2022.

For more information about Dearborn’s community pools and pool tag admissions, visit DearbornFordCenter.com or call 313-943-2350.