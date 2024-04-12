“Death to America” chants during Al-Quds rally in Dearborn receive strong condemnation from Arab Americans: It has no place in our community

DEARBORN – Anti-American chants from some participants in the International Day of Al-Quds or “International Jerusalem Day” march held in Dearborn last Friday sparked wide condemnation by local Arab and Muslim Americans. Several local officials and leaders in the Dearborn area were quick to condemn the chants, while the right-wing media exploited them to launch a smear campaign targeting Dearborn and its residents, describing it as a “hotbed of hatred for America and support for terrorism.”

The annual march was held in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Michigan Avenue. The march is held the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as a tradition established by the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979, as a rejection of the Israeli occupation of Al-Quds, which harbors Masjid Al Aqsa, the third Holiest site for Muslims.

The march, which was attended by hundreds, included several speeches focused on supporting the Palestinian people and condemning the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, including testimonies provided by two Arab American doctors who had just returned from a humanitarian and medical mission to the besieged Strip. Demonstrators held Palestinian flags and yellow signs that read “Money for jobs and education, not for Israel’s occupation.” They chanted, “Free, Free Palestine” and “End the occupation now.”



While the right-wing media completely ignored the tragedies narrated by Drs. Muhammad Ali Hussein and Adam Fahs about the circumstances and the harsh conditions that Palestinians live under during continuous bombardment, hunger and siege, pro-Israeli and right wing media reports focused on the “Death to America” chant by a few demonstrators.

The doctors discussed how basic necessities don’t exist and children are malnourished, fearful without their families. They also described operating on young ones with wounds filled with maggots.

“I witnessed a genocide, yes, a genocide,” said Fahs, an Ascension orthopedic trauma surgeon. “I witnessed the absolute destruction of a society. I saw an entire city of people degraded to tents and makeshift shelters. I saw droves of bodies being rushed into the hospital after days and nights of ruthless bombings. I saw mangled limbs, children suffering from life changing injuries forever maimed, forever disabled. I witnessed pure evil at the hands of Israel, and I saw families lose literally everything.”

More than 20 hospitals in Gaza have been bombed beyond function, Fahs said.

The Israeli war on Gaza is one of the most destructive, deadly and intractable conflicts of the 21st century, according to the Associated Press.

Humanitarian groups have warned the Gaza Strip is on the brink of famine after six months of Israel’s war on Gaza. Food and other supplies are blocked from entering the Strip. The war has also intensified with tit-for-tat fighting in southern Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Local activist Tarek Bazzi organized the International Day of Al-Quds and spoke out against what he called Israel’s “satanic actions” and “the United States government providing funds that allow the atrocities.” He quoted the Black Panther movement and Malcolm X talking about oppressive U.S. actions in other countries.

During Bazzi’s brief pause, a White man in the crowd shouted three times in Arabic, “Death to America.” Few in the crowd echoed his chant while others asked him to cease and desist, witnesses told The Arab American News.

The Arab American News has learned that the one who shouted the “Death to America” slogan recently converted to Islam and assumed an Arabic name.



According to the Detroit News, on Sunday, the Washington, D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) circulated on X (formerly Twitter) transcribed video clips of Bazzi’s speech from a video by Dearborn.org. One clip was viewed 2.6 million times by late Monday, the platform reported. The video came just two months after MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky declared Dearborn “America’s Jihad Capital” in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, a column that drew condemnation, both locally and from President Biden and other elected officials.

Over the past two months, Dearborn has gained local, national and international media attention after becoming a center for the movement to defeat President Biden’s re-election due to his policy that supports and finances the Israeli aggression on Gaza. The majority of the voters in Dearborn who gave their votes to Biden in 2020 declared themselves “uncommitted” in the Feb. 27 Michigan presidential primary election.

The feeling in the community is that the pro-Israeli MEMRI Institute’s focus on the anti-American chants during the Jerusalem Day march, Friday, is a blatant attempt by the Israeli supporters to demonize the city of Dearborn and the Arab American and Muslim community, which are expected to play a decisive role in the election of the next president of the United States.

Arab Americans denounced the chants: It has no place in our community

On Monday, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud denounced the chants as unacceptable.

“The hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community,” he said

Over the weekend, video emerged of a rally in Dearborn where some attendees were chanting statements that were unacceptable and contrary to the heart of this city. We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering. Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the… — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) April 8, 2024

“We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering,” Hammoud wrote on X. “The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people. We are proud to call this city and this country home.”

Other prominent Dearborn community leaders, including The Arab American News founder and Publisher Osama Siblani, issued a joint statement to the speakers responsible for, “inciting such discord, know this: Your messages of extremism do not resonate with us.”

Siblani wrote on his personal Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/osama.siblani

“To the speakers who incited the despicable chants at the Al-Quds rally in Dearborn last Friday. “Your pathetic ill speeches and the disgusting chants that you incited and invited are totally and unequivocally rejected by all Arab Americans and Muslims in Dearborn and everywhere. “You should know that America is our country and the place that we call home. The country that gave us the opportunities to realize our dreams and raise our children and grandchildren. “We condemn your sick chants in every sense of the word. “If we disagree with our nation’s foreign policy that doesn’t mean that we should condemn it to death. “You don’t represent us or our dreams and hopes. You don’t belong to this community. America without any question is a great country. “I’m a proud American and I live the American dream and don’t want your nightmares clouding our city and misrepresenting our community. “I condemn your chants and extremist views that don’t represent anyone other than you and your likes. “Dearborn is the Arab American capital and has no place for people like you. It is a diverse and a proud city and will continue to be a welcoming city that represents the hope and aspiration of all its residents regardless of their ethnicity, religion or color.”