LaPita Restaurant in West Dearborn celebrates 30 years of serving authentic Mediterranean cuisine

Owner of LaPita Restaurant Ali Chammout and his wife Hana holds a sign engraved with the 30th anniversary.

DEARBORN – During the last week of the Holy month of Ramadan, LaPita Restaurant in Dearborn held a Ramadan Iftar on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its founding, attended by local officials and community leaders.

While Dearborn has plenty of Middle Eastern restaurants that make it a destination for connoisseurs of Mediterranean dishes, LaPita, located at 22681 Newman Street, is considered one of the few Lebanese restaurants that provides fine dining and excellent services, giving its customers unforgettable experience.

LaPita is a place to visit and taste various Lebanese dishes prepared with a Mediterranean flavor, whether in the uniquely decorated restaurant hall or in the banquet hall that hosts graduation, engagement and wedding parties, in addition to community events and business meetings.

The menu at LaPita Restaurant mixes traditional Lebanese cuisine with dishes prepared with a special touch of the flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine. The list of spirits includes a fine wine list, with many options that satisfy the tastes of customers for a great meal in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The restaurant prepares daily special delicious dishes while meeting the dietary preferences and cultural requirements of Dearborn’s ethnically and religiously diverse community, where fresh vegetables and halal meat are carefully prepared and sourced from certified suppliers of halal meat and produce, making every meat dish offered a “halal.”

LaPita is a distinguished experience stop for diners and their guests, whether they are from the city or outside visitors.

Owner Ali Chammout expressed his gratitude for the many workers, chefs and servers who contributed to the success of his restaurant over the past three decades, where it became one of the most prominent stop in the Dearborn area. He pointed out that the secret to that success is mainly due to the popular proverb that says “Greet me and do not feed me”, which sums up the philosophy of restaurants in the Arab culture, as he put it.

Chammout and his wife, Hana, greet customers and welcome them in the restaurant. They believe that greeting customers and welcoming them in is as important as offering them a delicious meal.

“That too goes hand in hand,” Hana Chammout said.

The restaurant, established with only 30 seats in 1993, has managed to attract many customers from all backgrounds since then.



Chammout said that the high demand for Mediterranean cuisine prompted him to move to in 2003 to his bigger and better current location, which includes a banquet hall that can accommodate about 200 people. He also said he is preparing to redesign and renovate it during the coming weeks.

“The restaurant has become an important part of our life,” he said. “It is a ‘family business’ first and foremost. I, my wife, my daughter and my son work there every day to ensure we serve and welcome our customers and their guests so that they feel at home.”