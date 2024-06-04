Next Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission virtual town hall meeting to explain proposed Senate maps

Photo Courtesy of Darci McConnell

WHO: The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) will host another virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, June 6 to provide details about election district maps for the Michigan Senate.

WHAT: Commissioners will share insight about how 12 draft maps for Senate districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, and 11 were drawn. In addition to receiving public comments, the maps were drawn using specific criteria, including population, geography, diversity, partisan fairness and density. The public is invited to attend remotely and may register to make written or live comments using this sign-up form: https://forms.office.com/g/JymDHUgHd9. Comments are limited to 90 seconds. Arabic, Bengali and Spanish translators will be available.

WHEN: The hearing is from 5-7:30 p.m.

WHERE: To join the webinar, go to: https://bit.ly/4587VS8

Passcode: 255142

Or join via telephone:

215.861.0692

Pass code: 818211

A livestream of each meeting will be available at: bit.ly/3ic3XRq

WHY: To help Metro Detroit residents better understand and to accept public comment on the reconfigured election district map choices for the state Senate in Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, and 11. Call 1-866-627-3247 (1-866-MAP-FAIR) or go to https://www.michigan.gov/micrc/ for more information.

All information above provided by Darci McConnell of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.