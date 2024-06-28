SMART unveils bus wrap dedicated to Arab American leaders

The SMART bus wrap that features Arab American leaders Osama Siblani, Ali Jawad, Al Haidous, Judge David Allen and Dr. Mona Hanna- Atisha, in celebration of Arab American Heritage. – Photo courtesy of SMART

DETROIT — In honor of Arab American Heritage Month, the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART), is unveiling an empowering bus wrap featuring notable Arab American individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields.

“Honoring the Arab American community’s contributions is essential to highlighting the region’s rich and diverse cultural heritage,” said SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell in a press release. “This bus wrap celebrates exceptional individuals who have made impactful achievements, inspiring future generations to embrace the spirit of innovation in health, business, technology, government and community service.”

SMART’s bus wrap will feature vivid images and narratives of outstanding Arab American leaders who have made notable contributions across different industries in Michigan. From championing public health and uplifting communities to driving innovation and advancing inclusion, these influential figures have left a profound impact on their communities and industries. Their accomplishments reflect the resilience, expertise and dedication to service that define the Arab American community.

The bus wraps feature:

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, MD, MPH, FAAP : Widely known for her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis, Dr. Hanna-Attisha’s work as a pediatrician, public health advocate and author continues to draw national attention. She was recently highlighted in the Detroit News for her efforts to address public health disparities in Flint.

: Widely known for her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis, Dr. Hanna-Attisha’s work as a pediatrician, public health advocate and author continues to draw national attention. She was recently highlighted in the Detroit News for her efforts to address public health disparities in Flint. Al Haidous : Wayne County Commissioner, SMART board chair and former Wayne City Council member and mayor, Haidous has long been recognized for his dedication to economic development and public service. His work in regional development and community initiatives was recently covered by the Detroit News.

: Wayne County Commissioner, SMART board chair and former Wayne City Council member and mayor, Haidous has long been recognized for his dedication to economic development and public service. His work in regional development and community initiatives was recently covered by the Detroit News. Osama A. Siblani : The publisher of The Arab American News, the largest and most widely circulated Arab American publication in the United States. The bilingual weekly publication was established on September 7, 1984. Siblani was inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame on April 21, 2013 and was a recipient of the “Spirit of Diversity in Journalism Award” from Wayne State University on April 10, 2010.

: The publisher of The Arab American News, the largest and most widely circulated Arab American publication in the United States. The bilingual weekly publication was established on September 7, 1984. Siblani was inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame on April 21, 2013 and was a recipient of the “Spirit of Diversity in Journalism Award” from Wayne State University on April 10, 2010. Hon. David J. Allen : A judge on Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court, Allen has served in the criminal and civil division of the court since his appointment by Governor Granholm in December 2003. He is also an adjunct professor of law at Cooley Law School. Before taking the bench, Judge Allen practiced law for 10 years, most recently with Allen Brothers PLLC, which he co-founded with his brothers. He has presided over thousands of cases and has served on various committees.

: A judge on Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court, Allen has served in the criminal and civil division of the court since his appointment by Governor Granholm in December 2003. He is also an adjunct professor of law at Cooley Law School. Before taking the bench, Judge Allen practiced law for 10 years, most recently with Allen Brothers PLLC, which he co-founded with his brothers. He has presided over thousands of cases and has served on various committees. Ali Jawad: A talented businessman and community builder from Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the nation’s largest Arab populations, Jawad founded the Lebanese American Heritage Club, which is dedicated to community service and helping youth develop a strong sense of pride in their ancestry.

“We appreciate this initiative by SMART management and our thanks goes in particular to Mr. Dwight Ferrell, the general manager of SMART, for his leadership and inclusiveness,” Siblani said. “Ferrell’s insight, experience, leadership and inclusiveness moved SMART engagements with the Arab American community to a higher level.”

“We are particularly proud to feature our distinguished Board Vice Chair Al Haidous, who exemplifies the spirit of leadership and service,” Ferrell said. “Through his tireless advocacy and unwavering commitment to the region, Al embodies the values of inclusion, innovation and collaboration that are at the heart of our mission. Together, we proudly salute the enduring legacy and profound impact of Arab Americans like Al in shaping our shared future.”

Through these bus wraps, SMART not only celebrates the rich heritage and profound influence of the Arab American community, but also showcases the unique stories and achievements of these individuals. This initiative demonstrates SMART’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable experiences for all communities while providing an inspiring platform to honor the achievements and heritage of Arab Americans in southeast Michigan.

The SMART bus with the wrap dedicated to Arab American leaders will run on these routes though December:

Route 200 Michigan Ave: The 200 bus (Fairlane Center) has 51 stops departing from Michigan + John Hix and ending at Fairlane Center in Dearborn.

Route 125 Fort Street: The 125 bus (Metro Airport Evans Terminal) has 111 stops departing from Jefferson + Coolidge and ending at Detroit Metro Airport

Route 280 Middlebelt in Romulus to the Metro-Detroit Airport Evans Terminal

Route 160 – Downriver: The route 160 – Downriver bus serves 89 bus stops in the Detroit area departing from West / Grange and ending at the Dearborn Transit Center.

Route 830 – park and ride Trenton: The route serves 54 bus stops in the Detroit area departing from West / Grange and ending at Larned / St Antoine.

Route 305 Grand River Ave: The 305 bus (Grand River Ifo Meijer) has 82 stops departing from Old Redford Meijer and ending at Grand River Ifo Meijer.

Route 375 Telegraph Road: The 375 bus (Old Redford Meijer) has 70 stops departing from Amazon Pontiac Sb and ending at the Old Redford Meijer.

About SMART

SMART empowers people with mobility. Serving since 1967, SMART is southeast Michigan’s only regional public transportation provider, offering convenient, reliable and safe transportation for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties. For routes and fare information, visit www.smartbus.org or call Customer Service at 866-962-5515.