City of Dearborn Heights approve budget just days before deadline

Dearborn Heights City Hall. Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The city of Dearborn Heights has finally reached an agreement and approved a budget for fiscal year 2024 to 2025.

As the city’s administration was preparing for a government shut down due to the budget not being approved on time, at a last minute meeting held on June 28 that lasted almost four hours long, the city council and administration were finally able to reach an agreement that included several cuts.

Details on all of the cuts made to the budget will be provided once they become available.