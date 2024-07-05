What issues do renters face?

When you want to know what’s happening in housing, you go to the experts. That’s why the FTC joined renters, renters’ advocates and researchers in Atlanta to hear about issues affecting renters. They told us that the rise of institutional investors and corporate landlords since the financial crisis has contributed to rising rents, hidden junk fees, issues with online portals and predatory lease-to-own schemes. Here are some takeaways from housing advocates and renters:

Corporate landlords and junk fees are affecting affordability. Prices are rising, hidden and bogus fees are more common and evictions are easier. Some landlords even charge fees on paying rent through their mandatory payment portals. The FTC has a proposed rule to stop junk fees. If a landlord is tacking on fees you didn’t know about or authorize, tell the FTC.

Prices are rising, hidden and bogus fees are more common and evictions are easier. Some landlords even charge fees on paying rent through their mandatory payment portals. The FTC has a proposed rule to stop junk fees. If a landlord is tacking on fees you didn’t know about or authorize, tell the FTC. Rent-to-own and equity skimming schemes are targeting people. Deceptive rent-to-own schemes say you can buy in installments, but don’t make clear the conditions that mean it’s nearly impossible for you to actually rent to own. Sale leaseback schemes say you can sell your home to a company for cash up front, but stay in your home. What’s not clear, though, is that the bait-and-switch tactics and misleading terms can lead to you losing your cash or your home. If someone offered you cash for your house, report it to the FTC.

Deceptive rent-to-own schemes say you can buy in installments, but don’t make clear the conditions that mean it’s nearly impossible for you to actually rent to own. Sale leaseback schemes say you can sell your home to a company for cash up front, but stay in your home. What’s not clear, though, is that the bait-and-switch tactics and misleading terms can lead to you losing your cash or your home. If someone offered you cash for your house, report it to the FTC. Online portals for maintenance and utility billing fees are on the rise. Increasingly, landlords make renters use online portals to send maintenance requests. While it looks like help is on the way, renters are often left with units in disrepair. Renters also reported on landlord shell companies that charge a “utility fee” on top of renters’ monthly bills.

The FTC is committed to fighting abuses in the rental market. We heard from renters in Atlanta, and now we want to hear from you. Please tell us your story.