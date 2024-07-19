Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) announces extensive upgrades to restrooms in the McNamara Terminal

A restroom photo provided by DTW after the upgrade upgrades to 67 restrooms in the Edward H. McNamara Terminal.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) has announced extensive upgrades to 67 restrooms in the Edward H. McNamara Terminal.

Every restroom undergoing renovations is being stripped down to the studs and rebuilt. The upgrades include terrazzo tile flooring, lighting technology that indicates if a stall is occupied, step stools for sinks, oversized sinks, individual lighted mirrors, convenience shelving in each stall and urinal, light-up entry signage and more. The first set of newly renovated restrooms near Gate A10 opened in late June.

“Our facilities at DTW are getting even better,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “This project, thanks to the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, will improve our customer experience as we strive to exceed the high standards that our guests have come to expect at DTW.”

All passenger facing restrooms in the McNamara Terminal will receive upgrades. The restrooms will be closed on a rolling basis to minimize the impact on customers. Signage on the construction walls directs guests to the nearest open restroom.

A $28 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Terminal Program (ATP) is covering most of the $38 million total construction cost. The Wayne County Airport Authority is funding the rest of the project.

The BIL ATP and BIL Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) programs have been vital in funding improvements at both DTW and Willow Run Airport (YIP) for a total to date of $51.9 million:

• Rehabilitation of 67 public restrooms (McNamara Terminal) – underway

• Rehabilitation of 18 Baggage Carousels (McNamara Terminal) – complete

• Replacement of 13 Jet Bridges (McNamara Terminal) – underway

◦ Six in Phase A – complete

◦ Seven in Phase B – underway

• Relocation of FAA and National Weather Service Equipment at YIP – underway

Additionally, the Wayne County Airport Authority has applied for a $61.8 million BIL AIG grant for Access Road work currently underway on Dingell Drive. The grant is expected to be finalized soon.

All restroom renovations are expected to be complete in 2027.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) welcomed more than 31 million passengers in 2023. As one of the world’s leading air transportation hubs, DTW offers service from 17 scheduled passenger airlines. Michigan’s largest airport offers approximately 800 flights per day to and from more than 125 nonstop destinations on three continents. With two award-winning passenger terminals, six jet runways, and an onsite AAA Four-Diamond Westin Hotel, DTW is among the world’s most efficient, customer friendly and operationally capable airports in North America.

DTW also ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mega Airports in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study and scored highest among the following study factors: Security Check, Food/Beverage and Retail Services, and Terminal Facilities.