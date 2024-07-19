Former Crestwood School Board Trustee Nadia Berry awarded resolution

David Knezek presenting Nadia Berry with the resolution. Photo: David Knezek Instagram

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Former Crestwood School Board Trustee Nadia Berry has been recognized for her service to the community as a trustee for seven and a half years.

Berry, who received an honorable resolution from Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek, leaves a lasting imprint on the Crestwood School District.

In 2016, she became the first Arab American elected to the Crestwood School Board, trailblazing her way onto the Board of Education.

She served as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president throughout her years on the board from 2016 to 2024. After completing her six year term in 2022, she ran again, achieving a second term.

“As those of us who live in the district can attest to, Nadia was a strong advocate for school safety and a comprehensive curriculum, and I have always appreciated her passion, candor and desire to do more and be better on behalf of our kids,” Knezek posted on his social media accounts.

Throughout her time on the board, Berry helped bring forth change to ensure the students’ academic success as well as recognizing the staff’s hard work and constant efforts. Various things she advocated for include support of staff and teachers with pay increases, adequate budget spending and students’ safety. She also helped with a significant bond passing, the first one in years, she said.

The bond was used to update the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, put in new windows, roofing, update the cafeterias and bathrooms at all five schools within the district.

While French and Spanish were the only two languages offered to students, Berry and her fellow board members were able to secure Arabic as well in her first term, and it is now taught at both the middle and high schools.

Berry also said that Crestwood has had a focus on student safety; it was one of the first school districts to have a secured entrance where individuals coming into a school had to buzz in during school hours to access the building.

“Children will always be the heart of everything I do,” Berry said. “I was very fortunate to work with and be mentored by Lynne M. Senia, Sue McCarthy Kaminsky, Ed Garcia, Colleen Krizanic and Donna Ancenic. To understand policies and procedures along with the many classes I took to be an effective advocate and for the betterment of the Crestwood School District.”