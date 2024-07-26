Reckless driver kills Arab American doctor, a wife and mother of three children

DEARBORN – A 33-year-old Arab American doctor tragically lost her life in a devastating car accident on the morning of Friday, July 19.

According to Dearborn police, a reckless driver from Taylor was driving her car at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour on Michigan Avenue in West Dearborn when she ran a red light and collided with the car of Dr. Ghada Deeb Mustapha, who was heading north on Nowlin Street.

The strong collision caused the death of the Arab American doctor, who was driving a Ford F-150 truck, while the other driver, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Mustapha, a Dearborn mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary reports indicate that speed was a factor and possibly disregarding a traffic signal was a factor as well,” said Cpl. Dan Bartok of the Dearborn Police Department.

Police are still investigating the crash.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file criminal charges against the Taylor woman after the results of a toxicology test are released to determine if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the horrific accident.

It is noteworthy that Mustapha, mourned for her youth, hailed from the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. She worked as a family physician at Corewell Hospital in Taylor, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the medical group.

A large funeral for Mustapha took place at the Islamic Center of America before she was laid to rest at Memorial Garden Islamic Cemetery in Westland on Monday.