Three Democratic candidates compete to succeed Aiyash in the Michigan House of Representatives

HAMTRAMCK – District 7 of the Michigan House of Representatives, which includes the cities of Hamtramck and Highland Park and parts of East Detroit, is witnessing a heated primary race among three Democratic candidates vying to succeed the current representative for the district, Arab American Abraham Aiyash.

Aiyash has decided not to seek re-election to his legislative seat despite holding the position of Democratic Majority Leader in the State House.

According to reports, Aiyash preferred not to retain his House seat due to his desire to serve in the Michigan State Senate for eight years. The Michigan Constitution prevents legislators from serving in both the House and Senate for more than 12 years combined. By the end of this year, Aiyash will have spent four years as a state representative, leaving him room to serve in the Senate for eight years if he does not keep his House seat for an additional two years.

Members of the Michigan House of Representatives are elected every two years, while Senate members are elected every four years, coinciding with the gubernatorial elections. The House comprises 110 members, while the Senate has 38 members.

Given District 7’s traditional loyalty to Democrats, the winner of the Democratic nomination in the August 6 election will have taken a significant step towards succeeding Aiyash and representing District 7, which include thousands of Arab and Muslim families, particularly in Hamtramck.

Yemeni and Bangladeshi Americans form a significant voting bloc in the district, which predominantly consists of Black voters.

The list of Democratic candidates vying to succeed Aiyash includes:

Attorney Tonya Phillips (47-years-old)

Mechanic Abraham Shaw (57-years-old)

Real estate agent (and former housing inspector in Detroit) Ernest Little (71-years-old)

On the Republican side, only two candidates are running in the August 6 race: