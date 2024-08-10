The new Community College Guarantee scholarship covers Henry Ford College students’ in-district tuition

DEARBORN — Beginning this fall, most Michigan high school students from the classes of 2023 and 2024 will be eligible for the Community College Guarantee. This new state-funded program covers in-district tuition for students to attend a community college and earn a degree or certificate. This opens another pathway to a valuable, tuition-free college credential.
“The state of Michigan has been working hard to support students’ ability to afford a high-quality college degree or certificate,” said HFC President Russ Kavalhuna in a press release. “Recent state programs like the Community College Guarantee, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners have directly supported Henry Ford College students’ success as they work toward their education and life goals. We believe every Michigan citizen should have access to a college education.”
He added that the new program’s extra $1,000 for Pell-eligible students is a huge bonus for those who have the highest financial need.
- Funding for in-district tuition, contact hours and mandatory fees.
- An additional $1,000 Michigan Achievement Bonus Award for students eligible for federal Pell Grants, which can be used toward additional college costs.
- FAFSA: The first step is to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which helps determine if you qualify for various scholarships, grants, loans and work study options.
- Residency: You must be a resident of Michigan for at least one year. If you are a dependent, your parent(s) or guardian(s) must also be a Michigan resident.
- Graduation: You must have earned a diploma from a Michigan high school, certificate of completion or high school equivalency certificate/GED in 2023 or 2024.
- Enrollment: You must be enrolled at HFC on a full-time basis within 15 months of your high school graduation.
- Complete the FAFSA annually.
- Continue to live in Michigan.
- Continue to be enrolled at HFC full-time.
- Continue to earn credits and meet HFC’s Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) policy.
