The new Community College Guarantee scholarship covers Henry Ford College students’ in-district tuition

DEARBORN — Beginning this fall, most Michigan high school students from the classes of 2023 and 2024 will be eligible for the Community College Guarantee. This new state-funded program covers in-district tuition for students to attend a community college and earn a degree or certificate. This opens another pathway to a valuable, tuition-free college credential.

“The state of Michigan has been working hard to support students’ ability to afford a high-quality college degree or certificate,” said HFC President Russ Kavalhuna in a press release. “Recent state programs like the Community College Guarantee, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners have directly supported Henry Ford College students’ success as they work toward their education and life goals. We believe every Michigan citizen should have access to a college education.”

He added that the new program’s extra $1,000 for Pell-eligible students is a huge bonus for those who have the highest financial need.

In late July, Governor Whitmer signed a new education budget that includes creating the Community College Guarantee through the Michigan Achievement Scholarship . The Community College Guarantee includes:

Funding for in-district tuition, contact hours and mandatory fees.

An additional $1,000 Michigan Achievement Bonus Award for students eligible for federal Pell Grants, which can be used toward additional college costs.

Interested in attending HFC on the Community College Guarantee program? Here are the eligibility criteria:

The first step is to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which helps determine if you qualify for various scholarships, grants, loans and work study options. Residency: You must be a resident of Michigan for at least one year. If you are a dependent, your parent(s) or guardian(s) must also be a Michigan resident.

You must be a resident of Michigan for at least one year. If you are a dependent, your parent(s) or guardian(s) must also be a Michigan resident. Graduation: You must have earned a diploma from a Michigan high school, certificate of completion or high school equivalency certificate/GED in 2023 or 2024.

You must have earned a diploma from a Michigan high school, certificate of completion or high school equivalency certificate/GED in 2023 or 2024. Enrollment: You must be enrolled at HFC on a full-time basis within 15 months of your high school graduation.

You can renew your scholarship for up to three years while attending HFC if you:

Complete the FAFSA annually.

Continue to live in Michigan.

Continue to be enrolled at HFC full-time.

Continue to earn credits and meet HFC’s Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) policy.

HFC also offers seamless transfer to a four-year college or university if that is your goal.

The Fall 2024 semester begins on Thursday, August 22. There is plenty of time to enroll in Fall classes at HFC through the Michigan Community College Guarantee program.

“The Community College Guarantee becomes a reality for recent high school graduates entering college this fall,” said Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) President Brandy Johnson. “More Michiganders will be able to obtain an associate degree or skills certificate thanks to this tuition-free path for in-district students, a significant award capped at the in-district rate for those not eligible for in-district tuition and an additional $1,000 for students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant to cover non-tuition costs like textbooks and transportation. The Community College Guarantee will greatly bolster Michigan’s workforce and help us move closer to the Sixty by 30 goal, thanks to the efforts of Gov. Whitmer and our state lawmakers.”

For questions or more information about enrolling at HFC, contact 313-845-9600 or enrollmentservices@hfcc.edu

All information above provided by Henry Ford College.