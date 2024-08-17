Dearborn Heights appoints new director of public works

John Danci. Photo Courtesy of the city of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mayor Bill Bazzi announced the addition of John Danci as the city’s new director of public works, effective immediately.

Danci is a 10-year veteran of the public works profession – most recently serving as public works director for Sumpter Township. Prior to that position, he held several public works-related positions for the city of Romulus. Danci holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from the University of Michigan, focusing on biomechanics, exercise physiology and motor control. He has completed coursework on a number of public works and emergency management-related topics and holds an MI-EGLE S1 and F4 Water Operator’s License, class A CDL, and various FEMA certificates.

“We are delighted that Mr. Danci is joining our leadership team,” Bazzi said in a press release. “He holds a wealth of relevant professional experience, and is committed to leading our public works team effectively, efficiently and with courtesy. I’m confident he will be a great addition to our community.”