Democratic National Convention denies request for Arab American speaker, allows parents of hostage to speak

Abbas Alwieh, a Michigan "uncommitted" delegate, participates in a press conference outside the United Center before the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, in Chicago. – AP photo

The Democratic National Committee declined a request from the “uncommitted” delegates for a member of the Arab American community to speak at the party convention in Chicago.

“The answer is no,” Michigan uncommitted delegate Abbas Alawieh told journalists outside the United Center.

“I said, ‘No is unacceptable. No is unacceptable. We must be heard. This level of suppression is unacceptable.’”

The group had been asking Democratic Party leaders to include a Palestinian American on the speakers’ list, to highlight the Gaza issue on the main stage, suggesting uncommitted delegates or a doctor who had worked in the Gaza Strip.

Georgia State Representative Ruwa Romman, the first Muslim and Palestinian woman elected in the state, was a name repeatedly mentioned as an option.

Alawieh said that members were fighting for a wider policy change such as a U.S. arms embargo on Israel, but for now only wanted an Arab American voice to be heard at the convention.

“If you need more names, we’ll send you more names. We’re being very reasonable,” he said.

Thousands of demonstrators outside the convention hall have gathered since Monday to protest against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ staunch support for Israel amid the war on Gaza.

Tensions over the war in Gaza have at times escalated outside the convention center this week, as thousands marched through Chicago demanding a cease-fire. A smaller group of activists clashed with police outside the Israeli Consulate on Tuesday night, leading to 56 arrests.

The “uncommitted” movement with more than 30 delegates has argued that it is conducting its activism in a different way, with a political strategy to work inside within the Democratic Party.

“I’m an uncommitted delegate,” Alawieh said. “I was sent here to do the work on behalf of those uncommitted votes who specifically voted uncommitted because they need a change in the Gaza policy.”

He also referred to his childhood experience of Israeli bombardment in Lebanon.

But Alawieh said he is “out of options from my position as a delegate” and would be conducting a sit-in outside the convention hall until the DNC grants the group’s request.

“I just intend to stay here until I get a call from the DNC telling me that they won’t suppress the voices of Palestinian children, that they will accept our very humble request,” he said.

In a post on X, he added, “I’m waiting for the call from the vice president’s team. I can’t go anywhere until the vice president agrees to having a Palestinian American speak on the stage. I’m waiting for the call.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Muslim Democrat, spoke Wednesday at the convention and praised Harris for saying “we need a ceasefire and an end to the loss of innocent lives in Gaza and to bring hostages home.”

In an interview Thursday, he said that “not only is the content of the message important, the messenger is also important.”

“A Palestinian American sharing his or her story, calling for cease-fire and release of all hostages, and calling everyone to support the ticket against fascism would be powerful,” Ellison said on social media Thursday.

Many other Democratic leaders urged the party to reconsider the request. In a statement, California Rep. Ro Khanna said that “the Democratic Party, which aspires to be the party of human rights, must not in 2024 perpetuate this erasure of the Palestinian story.”

When asked at a roundtable discussion Thursday whether he agreed with the “uncommitted” delegates’ demand to add a Palestinian American speaker to the DNC lineup, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said, “Yes, of course.

“We’re talking about thousands of babies and elderly people being brutalized by an act of war,” Johnson said. “You have to have a voice that can call for peace as well as the releasing of hostages.”

The DNC denied the “uncommitted” request.

Before the group’s announcement, the Israeli American parents of a U.S. hostage held by Hamas in Gaza since the Hamas-led October 7 attack spoke at the DNC convention.

“There is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East,” Jon Polin said alongside Rachel Goldberg.

“In a competition of pain, there are no winners.”

The “uncommitted” group was supportive of their stage appearance, but was hopeful for their community’s inclusion.

More than 40,200 people have been killed in Gaza, health authorities say, as Israeli military operations continue and a humanitarian crisis in the enclave worsens.

Washington State “uncommitted” delegate Yaz Kader told The National that, while it is important to acknowledge all suffering, the party should invite a Palestinian to speak as well.