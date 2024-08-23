Harris’ speech in support of Israel fails to win over Arab American and Muslim support

Harris also vowed to work toward an end to Israel’s war against Hamas that can stabilize the rest of the region, while not hesitating to protect U.S. forces from aggression by Iran and other adversaries.
While she pledged to “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself” after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and pushed for the release of the hostages and the implementation of a ceasefire deal, she highlighted the plight of Palestinian civilians as well.
“What has happened in Gaza in the last 10 months is devastating, so many innocent lives lost,” Harris said. “Desperate, hungry people fleeing to safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”
“Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” she said. “Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.”
The policies Harris outlined on Israel and Gaza were the same ones President Biden has pursued. But in those two sentences, Harris hit a number of marks that the pro-Israel community has been seeking as the Democratic leadership transitions from Biden, who has a 50-year record of affection for the country, to someone whose depth of feeling for Israel has been questioned.
Leave a Reply