Harris’ speech in support of Israel fails to win over Arab American and Muslim support

Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president of the United States. – Videograb

Disappointed Pro-Palestinian activists said Kamala Harris’ speech to close the Democratic convention in Chicago failed to demonstrate any break from the status quo, after a week in which the most divisive issue facing the party was mostly ignored.

Under pressure to respond to critics of U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza, the vice president used her Thursday night speech to repeat earlier calls for a ceasefire and a hostages deal. She said she supported Israel’s right to defend itself while also favoring the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Harris also vowed to work toward an end to Israel’s war against Hamas that can stabilize the rest of the region, while not hesitating to protect U.S. forces from aggression by Iran and other adversaries. While she pledged to “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself” after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and pushed for the release of the hostages and the implementation of a ceasefire deal, she highlighted the plight of Palestinian civilians as well. “What has happened in Gaza in the last 10 months is devastating, so many innocent lives lost,” Harris said. “Desperate, hungry people fleeing to safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.” “Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” she said. “Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.” The policies Harris outlined on Israel and Gaza were the same ones President Biden has pursued. But in those two sentences, Harris hit a number of marks that the pro-Israel community has been seeking as the Democratic leadership transitions from Biden, who has a 50-year record of affection for the country, to someone whose depth of feeling for Israel has been questioned.

Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement that mobilized more than 750,000 voters to protest U.S. policy on Israel, said Harris missed an opportunity to win over those people, many of whom live in battleground states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona. “What’s needed in this moment is courageous leadership that breaks from the current approach,” Alawieh told Reuters shortly after Harris formally accepted the party’s nomination.

Uncommitted delegates and their allies had pushed unsuccessfully for a prime-time speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to address the latest bloodshed in the decades old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which began on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200, according to Israeli tallies. https://arabamericannews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Video-of-Kamala-Harris-address-Isreali-war-on-Gaza-at-the-DNC-in-Chicago.mp4 Israel’s assault on Hamas-governed Gaza, with the aid of U.S. support, has since killed 40,000 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say, along with displacing nearly its entire 2.3 million population, causing a hunger crisis and flattening almost the entire enclave.

Rima Mohammad, an Uncommitted delegate from Michigan, said the speech added to disappointment over the DNC’s refusal to let a Palestinian speak, and offered nothing to assuage the concerns of her progressive, diverse community in Ann Arbor. “I’m actually more concerned now,” Mohammad said. “This is just a bad look. You’re going to lose Michigan.” A campaign spokesperson declined to explain the decision not to schedule a speech by a Palestinian speaker at the DNC. The decision was made by DNC organizers in close consultation with the Harris campaign, sources familiar with the discussions said. Party insiders fear the Gaza war could cost Harris needed votes in battleground states such as Michigan, which is home to large Muslim and Arab American populations and college campuses that have been the site of Gaza protests. The convention was held in Chicago, home to the United States’ largest Palestinian community, according to the Arab American Institute.