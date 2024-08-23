Israel’s demands for keeping military presence in Gaza blocking ceasefire deal

Israel denies it’s considering accepting international force on Egypt-Gaza border
On Thursday, Netanyahu denied reports suggesting Israel is considering agreeing to the deployment of an international force along a narrow border strip between Gaza and Egypt known as the Philadelphi Corridor.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on the principle that Israel will control the Philadelphi Corridor to prevent the rearmament of Hamas, which would allow them to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7,” his office said in a statement.
Rights groups express renewed concerns about humanitarian situation in Gaza as Israel issues more evacuation orders
On Thursday, rights groups expressed renewed concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza after Israel’s latest evacuation orders in parts of the overcrowded central city of Deir al-Balah.
The polio virus has been circulating in the battered Palestinian enclave for the first time in 25 years, relief organization the International Rescue Committee said in a statement. It said the spread resulted from the destruction of hospitals and water infrastructure, along with overcrowded living conditions.
“The news of polio in Gaza should be an alarm bell that more infectious diseases are on the way,” Dr. Jude Senkugu, the group’s emergency health coordinator in the territory, said in the statement. “Without clean water, it is nearly impossible to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, as people do not have enough to drink, leaving them with no other choice but to drink contaminated water.”
Meanwhile, international medical organization Doctors Without Borders warned that shrinking living spaces would cause diseases to spread faster.
The majority of Gaza’s population of about 2 million have been displaced in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war since Oct. 7, often more than once. Israel has scaled up its evacuation orders over the past month.
“There is no room to put tents up,” Doctors Without Borders’ project coordinator Jacob Granger said in a statement. “The overcrowding, severe lack of water and minimal sanitation services are fueling the spread of diseases. We are unable to keep up with the overwhelming needs.”
Both organizations have echoed calls from global aid agencies for an immediate cease-fire.
