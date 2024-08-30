Overtime Athletics Detroit celebrated its grand opening in the heart of Dearborn

Overtime Athletics Detroit ribbon cutting. Photo: Abbas Shehab

Overtime Athletics Detroit celebrated its grand opening on Sunday, August 25. The franchise owners, Ali Kassab and Dina Elzein, celebrated with friends, family and community members. Local representatives were also in attendance, including Dearborn Heights Councilman Mo Baydoun and individuals from the Dearborn Chamber of Commerce.

Overtime Athletics Detroit provides sports programs and summer camps for the youth (ages 3-14) of Wayne County. Offering 20 different sports in a friendly and supportive environment, children are provided with a safe space to grow physically, socially and emotionally.

Various games and vendors were set up around the park for the grand opening, including Family Feud, basketball, Bounce Houses, a raffle, Fluff Stuff, Custard Co, Bakri Coffee and face painting, along with food provided by Kassab and Elzein.

“We are incredibly excited about becoming a franchisee of Overtime Athletics and bringing our vision for our local schools, parks and recreation centers to life,” Elzein said. “This grand opening marks the beginning of a journey we’ve been passionately working towards, and we are thrilled to finally share it with our community.”

Kassab and Elzein have successfully held summer camps, various sports programs and a field day to kickstart their summer of fun. The celebratory grand opening was a community embrace and space that connected all of those who attended.

“Our mission is not just to run a business but to create a positive impact in our community,” Kassab said. “Overtime Athletics is dedicated to providing a space where children can grow, learn and thrive, and we are honored to serve our local families in this way. It helps the children get a feel for what they love the most, what their passion is and then we can focus on that and help them succeed in their favorite activity or sport.”

Overtime Athletics Sponsors include Get Well Urgent Care, Hashem’s Meat Market, The Custard Company, PrintCitee, ADORN Spa, Venture Title Agency, Clover Mortgage and KW Legacy.

“As Arab Americans, we take great pride in contributing to the vibrancy and diversity of our community,” Elzein said. “Overtime Athletics is a reflection of our values and commitment to excellence and we are excited to share this journey with everyone.

“We can’t wait to make Overtime Athletics a cornerstone of our community.”