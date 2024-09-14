Rogers, Slotkin agree to two televised U.S. Senate debates in October

Elissa Slotkin (D) and Mike Rogers (R) will face off in November for the open U.S. Senate seat.- File photos

The major party candidates running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat will take part in two televised debates in early October.

On Monday, WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids announced it would host the first debate between the Democratic nominee, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly, and Republican former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers of Brighton at 7 p.m., Oct. 8. Political reporter Rick Albin will moderate and the debate will also be carried on several stations across Michigan.

Slotkin, 48, is currently the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s Seventh District, which includes all of Ingham, Livingston, Shiawassee and Clinton Counties, plus areas of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland Counties. She is a former intelligence officer and former acting assistant Defense Department secretary.

Slotkin and Rogers are then scheduled to be part of a second debate to be held at WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit on Oct. 14, according to WXYZ TV. No other details about that date have been released.

She was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and took her seat in 2019, flipping the normally Republican district for the first time since 2001.

Slotkin has been endorsed by the retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a fellow Democrat.

Rogers, 61, served as a congressman for Michigan’s Eighth District from 2001 to 2015, and also worked as an FBI agent and was a Michigan state senator.

He has been endorsed by prominent Republicans including former President Trump.

Michigan has an open U.S. Senate seat this year because Stabenow announced early last year that she would not run for a fifth six-year term.

A recent Free Press poll showed Slotkin with a 4-percentage-point edge on Rogers, winning 46 percent-42 percent, with 12 percent undecided.