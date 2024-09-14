Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree elected president of Michigan Association of County Treasurers

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree

DETROIT– Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree has been elected president of the Michigan Association of County Treasurers (MACT) at the association’s recent conference in Thompsonville. Sabree has served as Wayne County Treasurer since 2016.

“I am honored and humbled to have been elected to serve as the president of MACT,” Sabree said in a press release. “As president, I will focus on continuing educational and professional growth, improving efficiencies in county government and advocating proactively for legislation that impacts property tax collection and treasury management.”

The MACT was established in 1934 to promote the education of Michigan’s county treasurers and to assist with the enactment of legislation. The MACT also acts as a network among treasurers to find solutions to common problems and protects the interests of all taxpayers by promoting efficient and consistent operation of treasurers’ offices.

As county treasurer, Sabree also chairs the Wayne County Land Bank and serves as a member of the Wayne County Election Commission. Prior to serving as treasurer, Sabree served as deputy treasurer and chief deputy treasurer in the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office and chief assistant corporation counsel. Before joining Wayne County, Sabree managed his own law practice and had a long public service career with the city of Detroit.

Sabree attended Catholic Central High School in Detroit and received his undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and earned his law degree from the Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University. He is licensed to practice law in Michigan, the U. S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Sabree is a past president of Kiwanis Club No. 1, Detroit, where he has been active for more than 30 years, serving the needs of children. He currently serves as vice president of the club’s foundation board. Sabree is also a former vice chair of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG). He is a board member of Michigan CLASS, a cooperative investment fund serving government entities throughout the state.

All information above provided by Wayne County.