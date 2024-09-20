Suspect charged in second assassination attempt against former President Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh. Photo: Reuters

Former President Trump was the target in what the FBI believes to be an attempted assassination. While Trump was golfing at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, Secret Service agents fired shots at a man after seeing his rifle in the bushes of the Trump International Golf Club.

Trump was reported unharmed and safe. This is the second attempted assassination against the former president roughly within the last two months, after Trump was shot, a bullet grazing his ear, at a rally in Pennsylvania in July.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, in a news conference, said that the police department was made aware of the gunfire by the Secret Service at 1:30 p.m. EDT.



CNN reported that Trump was moving between holes five and six on the golf course at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the AK-47-style rifle barrel with a scope was spotted along the perimeter of the course, sticking out of the fence and the Secret Service agent took action immediately, firing multiple shots. The agent who noticed the rifle was ahead of Trump, Bradshaw said that agent remains ahead of the former president on his golfing endeavors. Officials stated that the suspect was nearly 300 to 500 yards away from Trump and a rifle, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were found near the golf course.

Upon fleeing the scene in a black Nissan, the suspect was then spotted by a witness and located on I-95 in Martin County by law enforcement.

“We are able to catch a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes. He jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,’ which was great,” Bradshaw said.

Trump shared his thoughts in a Truth Social post later the night of the attempted assassination writing, “It was certainly an interesting day!”

“I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former president and those around him safe,” President Biden wrote in a post on X.

“I am glad he is safe,” Vice President Harris wrote on X. “Violence has no place in America.”

The Martin County Police forced arrested and detained the suspect, who has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

“He knew enough to stay silent, he did not apparently speak to officers, he was calm,” David Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, told Anderson Cooper in a CNN report. “So, it looked like a person who has done this before, not necessarily this crime, but someone who has had repeated interactions with law enforcement.”

Reports state that Routh has expressed dissent about the former president on social media and has weighed in on issues, expressing his support for Ukraine. Videos and images by various news outlets show Routh at a rally in Ukraine in May of 2022 in support of Ukrainian troops.

In his initial court appearance Monday, Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes; he faces one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited persona and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to reports.

NBC reported that Routh appeared “nonchalant” and “unbothered” as he appeared before Judge Ryon McCabe.

Court records show Routh has more than 100 criminal counts filed against him in North Carolina, according to NBC.

Routh could face up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.