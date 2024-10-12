Wayne State Students for Justice in Palestine hosts pro-Palestine rally, continues calls for university divestment

Wayne State Students for Justice in Palestine rallied in support of Palestine and university divestment from weapons manufacturing companies.

Wayne State Students for Justice in Palestine and affiliated groups hosted a “Rally for Pali” on Wayne State’s campus on Wednesday to show support for Palestine and university divestment from weapons manufacturing companies.

Thirteen groups, including Wayne Law Justice for Palestine, WSU Alumni for Justice in Palestine, WSU Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, the Yemeni Student Association, Minorities in Medicine, Lebanese Student Organization, WSU Muslim Coalition and WSU Multi-Cultural Association, were listed on the event flier on Instagram.

WSU alumna Zaynah Jadallah, who co-sponsored WSU Student Senate’s Divestment Resolution in November, said it’s an honor to work with the student organizers.

“It is an honor and privilege to be standing here with you all,” Jadallah said. “What is not honorable is that Wayne State is supposed to be serving us but is instead serving a genocide, war and destruction. What would it take for the Board of Governors to meet with the students to divest? Is Gaza not enough? Is the West Bank not enough? Is Lebanon not enough?”

Wednesday’s protest follows a walk out, keffiyeh sale, email campaigns and activism presentations held by SJP during the anniversary week of Oct. 7, according to posts on SJP’s Instagram.

Rally chants included “Free free Palestine”, “Fund our education, not the occupation” and “Israel bombs, Wayne State pays, how many kids did you kill today?”

Wayne State student advocates have publicly commented and advocated for divestment at every BOG meeting since the Senate’s November resolution passed.

WSU’s Dean of Students Office said divestment doesn’t represent all students in an email to campus in November.

The WSU Police Department physically removed pro-divestment student protesters from the BOG meeting in April and the SJP hosted a pro-divestment encampment in May, during which WSUPD arrested 12 protesters.

During June’s BOG meeting, Chief Financial Officer Bethany Gielczyk said WSU’s investments have between 1.25-1.5 percent exposure to companies manufacturing controversial weapons and would need to divest from 80 percent of current investments to reduce exposure.

Governor Bryan Barnhill said during June’s BOG meeting divestment wouldn’t create peace in Gaza.

“I want to just challenge the notion that these people (on the BOG), including myself, would suddenly become warmongering sponsors of state violence,” Barnhill said. “I want you to have the level of critical thinking and the wherewithal to understand that in order to address complex issues, you have to do more than yell at people who ultimately would pass a policy that is tantamount to just a gesture.”

Jadallah said members of WSU Alumni for Palestine will withhold donations to the university until it divests.

“As once a student and now an alumni, we will not stop the fight,” Jadallah said. “We will mobilize and protect the students and hold the BOG (members) accountable for their actions.”