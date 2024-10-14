CAIR-MI files federal complaint over leaked audio of U of M admitting response to Islamophobia on campus is unbalanced

CANTON — The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) announced that it is filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights asking for an investigation into whether or not the University of Michigan is in compliance with its obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act as well as its obligations under a Consent Resolution the University entered into with the Office of Civil Rights in June of this year.

That complaint comes following a leaked audio recording of university President Santa Ono claiming that universities are being forced to treat Islamophobia on campus in a “very unbalanced way.”

CAIR-MI, a chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, in the leaked audio of President Ono, reportedly admitted that Islamophobia on campus is a problem that is being treated in an unbalanced way by universities, including the University of Michigan, due to pressure from congress and “powerful groups.”

In a statement, CAIR-MI Staff Attorney Amy V. Doukoure said:

“We urge President Ono to do what is right and ensure that the University of Michigan is in compliance with its obligations under federal and state law to ensure that no students, staff or faculty experience a hostile environment on campus due to Islamophobia or anti-Arab bias.

“There can be no excuse or exceptions for the University of Michigan’s failure to address Islamophobia on campus simply because of pressure from powerful groups or politicians with political agendas.

“CAIR-MI has repeatedly called on the University of Michigan and President Santa Ono to take action to quell Islamophobia on campus since the incidents on October 7 last year. However, all of our requests have gone unanswered, and instead we witnessed a growing hostility toward Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians, South Asians and allied students in the form of unfair discipline and targeting of peaceful protesters by the University’s law enforcement officers and security personnel.”

“It’s time for the University of Michigan to do what is right and make a full commitment that all students, regardless of religion, ethnicity or national origin, have a safe and equitable environment to learn and live,” said CAIR-MI Director of Safe Spaces Zaynah Jadallah. “The University of Michigan can no longer hide the fact that they have failed to address the needs of Muslim, Arab and Palestinian students on campus due to political and monetary pressure. Public universities owe it to their students to be brave in the face of pressure while modeling good citizenship by doing what is right, even when it is hard.”