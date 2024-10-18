Detroit Police Chief James White named CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN)

James White. Photo: The Detroit Free Press and DWIHN

DETROIT – The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) Board of Directors, in a unanimous vote with one abstention, has named James White as the organization’s new president and CEO. White will lead the organization in its mission of providing exemplary behavioral healthcare services and support to more than 123,000 people in Wayne County.

White has served as the chief of the Detroit Police Department for the last four years and had been with the department overall for more than 20 years.

The DWIHN is Michigan’s largest community mental health organization. The search for a new president and CEO began in July. After a thorough search that yielded more than 60 candidates, preliminary interviews with the top seven candidates were conducted and the final two candidates were interviewed before a group of panelists that included members from the DWIHN’s provider network, community stakeholders and staff.

“We are very pleased with the choice of Mr. White to continue leading DWIHN and we feel confident that he is the right person for the critical job of leading this organization as we enter this next phase of growth to help our region’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Board Chairperson Dr. Cynthia Taueg in a press release.

The DWIHN is in the midst of expansion as it is transforming the delivery of crisis care services with the newly established 707 Crisis Care Center and Mobile Crisis Services that launched earlier this year. The organizational advancements and clinical efforts remain paramount as the organization works with the DWIHN Provider Network to allow choice for people in need of programs, services and supports throughout Wayne County. These programs will be enhanced by the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) and the delivery of direct services available throughout the region. All initiatives are being done to enhance customer experience, provide additional community services and bring added value to the people the DWIHN serves.

In addition to his time with the Detroit Police Department, While has also served as executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. He received a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Wayne State University.

Interim CEO Manny Singla will continue overseeing all day-to-day operations in conjunction with the Executive Leadership Team. White will work with Taueg to transition into the new role and determine a start date.