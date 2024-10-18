The Arab American News and AAPAC to Arab American voters: Our Endorsements

Don’t vote for either Harris, Trump, Slotkin or Rogers; choose down ballot candidates who’ve earned our support

On Sunday, October 13, members of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) met to decide which of the candidates and proposals on the November 5 ballot to endorse, including the hotly contested presidential race.

The Arab American News has always supported the endorsements process of AAPAC due to its transparency, democratic process and commitments to serve the common interest of the community away from individual and narrow interests. This election is no different.

Therefore, The Arab American News adds its endorsements to the list of AAPAC endorsees and asks the community to support it as well.

Arab Americans have long contributed to the fabric of this country and AAPAC has endorsed presidential candidate since its inception in 1998.

This year, we face a choice of two candidates who are harming our communities here and our families and friends in our homelands. We simply cannot give our votes to either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, who blindly support the criminal Israeli government led by far right extremists, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Members debated for a long time the options in the presidential election, which either Harris or Trump will win on November 5.

Since its debut, AAPAC has endorsed both Republicans and Democrats for various offices, including the presidency. However, in this election, neither candidate represents our hopes and dreams as Arab Americans. Both are a threat to our principles and they cannot be entrusted with our domestic and foreign policies. Our country is at a crossroads and in bad need for a leadership that can bring Americans together and lead a better world. Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon. Both compete to please and support the Israeli government led by a criminal and genocidal right-wing extremists.

We at AAPAC and The Arab American News have been watching with great pain for the last 12 months the genocide that continues to be committed against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and are not willing to sacrifice our principles for the lesser of two evils. Voting for either of these candidates feels like supporting policies that go against our values, moral compass and the future of America and the world.

Don’t vote for Harris

Harris has refused to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Palestine and Lebanon.

She loudly rejected demands to consider an arms embargo against Israel, even though Israel violated U.S laws as well as international ones.

Harris unjustly denied Arab Americans a slot to speak at the Democratic National Convention, despite giving the podium to Israeli hostage families.

She shamelessly continues to repeat debunked lies about mass rapes on October 7, 2023 by Palestinians, leading to an atmosphere of dehumanization of our people.

Harris continuously pledges uninterrupted financial and military support for Israel to continue the genocide in Gaza and war crimes in Lebanon.

As vice president, she stood by as the Biden-Harris administration vetoed numerous ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations.

When asked if she would do anything differently from President Biden regarding the Middle East, she stated, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

Trump is not a good choice either

Trump urged Netanyahu to “finish the job” of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

He promised to deport pro-Palestinian protesters on college and university campuses.

Trump calls himself “Israel’s protector.”

He recently threw a warm welcome for Netanyahu in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said that Israel is “so tiny” on the map and wondered if there was a way to make it bigger!

The Trump administration was unwaveringly supportive of Netanyahu’s government, defending the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, recognizing Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights and moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

By not voting for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, we are not staying silent — to the contrary, we are making a powerful statement and sending a clear message: We refuse to endorse candidates who do not care about us or our concerns, continue to divide America and are complicit in an active genocide. Our votes matter and withholding them will show that we cannot be ignored or taken for granted.

The U.S. senate race

What we said on the presidential race also applies to the U.S. Senate race. We ask our community to not vote for either Democrat Elissa Slotkin or Republican Mike Rogers. Frankly, they are both warmongers and do not deserve your vote.

Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, served with the CIA in Iraq under the Bush and the Obama administrations. Her hands are soaked with Iraqi blood. She also stood against U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib in Congress. Slotkin voiced her vehement support for Netanyahu and his radical right-wing government.

Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, voted for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. It was an unjust and unprovoked war based on lies and deception. He is pro-war and has a history of war mongering during his service in Congress. He is a supporter of the Israeli occupation of Palestinians.

Without our votes, any candidate’s path to victory will be incomplete. This is how we make our voices heard.

Many down ballot candidates do deserve your vote, however, and we urge you to vote for them.

AAPAC is preparing a mailer to be sent to cities with a concentration of Arab American voters homes in Metro Detroit.

Between now and Election Day, please VOTE and make sure you tell your family, friends and neighbors to do the same. We have many qualified candidates on the ballot who deserve your vote and need our support.

VOTE for the following candidates:

U.S. President and Vice President

• No endorsement. Do not vote for Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris or Republican

Nominee Donald Trump.

U.S. Senate

• No endorsement. Do not vote in the

Senatorial Election.

U.S. House of Representatives

• Rashida Tlaib (D) District 12

U.S. House of Representatives

• Debbie Dingell (D) District 6

Michigan House of Representatives

• Alabas Farhat (D) District 3 – Dearborn

Michigan House of Representatives

• Erin Byrnes (D) District 15 – Dearborn

19th Dearborn District Court

• Sam Salamey

Wayne County Prosecutor

• Kym Worthy (D)

Wayne County Sheriff

• Raphael Washington (D)

Wayne County Treasurer

• Eric Sabree (D)

Wayne County Register of Deeds

• Bernard Youngblood (D)

Wayne County Commission

• Sam Baydoun (D) District 13

• David Knezek (D) District 8

Macomb County Treasurer

• Matt Churchill (D)

Macomb County Prosecutor

• Christina Hines (D)



Michigan Supreme Court

• Kyra Harris Bolden

Michigan Court of Appeals

Second District – Non Incumbent

(Genesee, Oakland and Macomb)

(Vote for no more than one)

• Latoya Willis

Third Circuit Court (Wayne County)

Incumbent Position

(Vote for not more than 18)

• Lawrence Elassal

• Adel Harb

Third Circuit Court (Wayne County)

Non Incumbent Position

(Vote for not more than one)

• Adrienne Scruggs

Wayne County Probate Court

• Macie Gaines

Oakland County Circuit Court

• Nicole Huddleston

Washtenaw County Circuit Court

• Jinan Hamood

16th District Court (Livonia)

• Robin Persiconi

46th District Court (Southfield)

• Robin Dillard-Russaw

52-3 District Court (Rochester Hills)

• Laura Polizzi

35th District Court (Plymouth)

• Michael Woodyard

Board Member – Dearborn Public Schools

• Jamal Aljahmi

• Amer Zahr

Crestwood School Board

• Najah Chami-Jannoun

Crestwood School Bond – VOTE YES

Canton Township Clerk

• Michael Siegrist