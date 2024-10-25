Israeli Blitzkrieg calls for enlightened response

Judge Mark J. Plawecki

In October 2014, six months after the release of Notes from Outside the Truman Show, in which Condor referred to Israel’s “noticeably fragile democracy” containing “increasingly self-destructive elements”, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin addressed the opening session of a conference entitled “From Hatred of the Stranger to Acceptance of the Other.” He stated, “It’s time to honestly admit that Israeli society is sick” and asked if its Jewish citizens “have forgotten how to be decent human beings.” While naturally making headlines in Israeli newspapers, said comments went unmentioned in the U.S. MICMAC (Military Industrial Congressional Media Academic Complex) press.

United States’ aid to Israel since its founding in 1948 now exceeds $300 billion (in constant 2022 dollars), nearly double that of its next nearest recipient Egypt. That sum is more than the combined total given to sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Caribbean nations who represent more than one billion people. Israel’s current estimated population is about 9.4 million, though we will revisit that figure shortly.

Max Blumenthal’s new 44 minute documentary Atrocity, Inc. – How Israel sells its Destruction of Gaza, is a scathing indictment of MICMAC and Israel’s stooges in the U.S government. It documents how Israel made the most outrageous claims of October 7, 2023 – “forty babies beheaded; monsters (Hamas) in our midst” and, after the stooges parroted the claims for weeks on end, they turned out to be debunked as nonsense. Subsequently, Israeli leaders turned to GOP polling star Frank Luntz, who earlier this century convinced George W. Bush to call global warming the more innocuous sounding “climate change”, so as to less frighten voters of the coming catastrophes (linguistically it worked, though reportedly little comfort to victims of the Hurricanes Helene or Milton).

Luntz polled focus groups to find out what would best sell Israel’s genocide to U.S citizens and learned that alleged systemic rape of civilians (at 31 percent) upset respondents most over other alleged Hamas crimes, even exterminating civilians (which registered at 12 percent). Suddenly, in November 2023 major feminists like billionaire CEO Sheryl Sandberg and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were following Israel’s new approach, to great success for the short-term thinking Zionists.

In late September 2001 (soon after 9/11 and during the second Intifada) at an Israeli cabinet meeting former Prime Minister and at the time Foreign Minister Shimon Peres stated to then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon that refusing to “heed incessant American requests for ceasefire” with the Palestinians would endanger Israeli interests and “turn the U.S against us.”

Israel has now banned six aid groups from providing medical care to wounded but not yet murdered Gazans. This happened after 99 U.S. healthcare workers wrote an open letter estimating the number of Gazan dead is over 118,000, not the under 42,000 figure the “Hamas affiliated” Gaza Health Ministry has reported.

Enraged, Sharon replied, “every time we do something you tell me Americans will do this and Americans will do that. I want to tell you something very clear, don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it.”

How accurate Sharon’s statements were then are being tested now. There are reportedly elements in the U.S. government who remarkably want to put U.S. interests ahead of Israel’s and think the great majority of the world turning against our support of Israel’s terrorism on much of West Asia is not a good thing. This may be why the Israeli plan to attack Iran has been leaked, possibly by a U.S. government insider.

Another possibility, reported Trita Parsi on October 22, is what a Western diplomat recently told him: “The only way to stop the war is to have the players who forced Biden off the Democratic ticket in July repeat their feat by forcing Biden to stop Netanyahu.”

Israel has now banned six aid groups from providing medical care to wounded but not yet murdered Gazans. This happened after 99 U.S. healthcare workers wrote an open letter estimating the number of Gazan dead is over 118,000, not the under 42,000 figure the “Hamas affiliated” Gaza Health Ministry has reported. The self-professed “most moral military in the world” can boast it hasn’t banned EVERY aid organization-yet.

Finally, nowhere in the MICMAC media is the great exodus of Jewish Israelis from Israel being mentioned. Since the lunatics Itamar Ben-Gvir (minister of national security) and Bezalel Smotrich (finance minister) came to positions of power at the start of 2023 to form Netanyahu’s present coalition, 250,000 before October 7, 2023, and 250,000 after that date have left the state (some reports claim the figure is 700,000). Beginning with the Nazis and World War II, committing genocide has, up to now, never not resulted in the total collapse of the committing regime.

Mark J. Plawecki is the chief judge of the 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights.