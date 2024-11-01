AAPAC holds 27th annual banquet in Dearborn, calls for high voter participation on November 5 in response to Israeli genocide
Guests at the AAPAC 27th annual banquet at Byblos Banquet Center on Wednesday, October 30. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

Posted: Friday 11.01.2024 5:59 am Elections, Local, Local Election

DEARBORN – On the eve of the Nov. 5 presidential election, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) held its 27th annual banquet at the Byblos Banquet Hall in Dearborn Wednesday. Many government, judicial and community figures from the Detroit area attended the event, emphasizing the importance of higher voter turnout among Arab Americans on Election Day. This comes despite AAPAC abstaining from endorsing either presidential candidate, Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris, who both “blindly” support Israel and its ongoing aggressive wars in the Middle East for the 13th consecutive month, as stated in a previous political committee statement.

The event featured a notable presence of government officials, elected representatives and candidates for various public offices. The committee, which was founded in 1998, resumed its annual celebration this year after postponing its 26th annual banquet in mid-August 2023 in protest of the U.S. administration’s bias and support for acts of genocide committed by Israel in Gaza. The committee criticized most American leaders and officials for ignoring the feelings and suffering of Arab and Muslim communities in the United States, either by openly supporting Israel’s war machine against unarmed civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip or by remaining silent about it.

The list of government officials and elected representatives included U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), State Rep. Abbas Farhat (D-Dearborn), Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, Dearborn City Council President Mike Sareini, Wayne County District Court Judges Helal Farhat and Mariam Bazzi, Dearborn District Court Judges Salem Salameh, Gene Hunt and Mark Somers, Dearborn Court Magistrates Ali Hammoud and Rula Aoun and Dearborn Heights Court Magistrate Mona Fadlallah. Also present were Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko, Crestwood School District Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam and Henry Ford College President Russell Kavalhuna, along with several city and school board members from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

The banquet also drew candidates for legislative, judicial and educational races supported by AAPAC, which this year chose not to invite several prominent Michigan officials due to widespread Arab American discontent with their silence over Israel’s ethnic cleansing policies in Lebanon and Palestine. These policies have claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives and displaced more than three million people.

AAPAC President Farah Hoballah

AAPAC President Farah Hoballah opened the event by acknowledging the deep sorrow and grief over the consequences of the brutal war waged by Israel on “our homelands.” She stressed that the continued genocide in the Middle East is not only a “tragedy”, but also a violation of “our existence and human dignity.”

Hoballah, of Lebanese descent, mentioned that AAPAC members unanimously voted not to endorse either presidential candidate. She emphasized that this decision aligns with their “values, principles and unwavering commitment to peace, justice and opposing oppression and wars.”

In mid-October, AAPAC published a list of candidates it decided to support in the election, excluding endorsements for any presidential candidates or the Michigan U.S. Senate race. The Senate race features Democrat Elissa Slotkin, currently a U.S. representative, against former Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers. AAPAC urged Arab American voters not to support either due to their unreserved backing of Israel.

Endorsement Committee Chairman Hussein Saad

Endorsement Committee Chairman Hussein Saad announced the candidates endorsed by AAPAC, elaborating on the democratic selection process that requires a two-thirds majority approval. Candidates seeking support must submit written applications and undergo extensive discussions about their plans and visions to ensure they represent voter interests.

AAPAC founder Abed Hammoud

AAPAC founder Abed Hammoud stated that Israel’s genocidal acts and ethnic cleansing policies in Lebanon and Palestine, supported by the U.S. government, not only offend Arabs but also Americans as well. He stressed that these crimes violate “the values of justice, human dignity and the principles that brought us to this country”, imposing ethical and humanitarian responsibilities on the community.

Hammoud, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies, highlighted the U.S. administration’s complicity with the Israeli government, which continues its vicious and criminal attacks on Lebanon over a year after the war in Gaza. He pointed out that the Biden-Harris administration “not only funds but manages this war”, holding the Democratic president accountable for “the longest war in the Middle East.”

He added that President Biden could have stopped the war on Palestinians and Lebanese with a single phone call to Netanyahu, but chose instead to support the extreme right wing Israeli government and ignore the war crimes committed against unarmed civilians. Hammoud referenced Biden’s October 18, 2023, visit to Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet.

Hammoud described that meeting as “unprecedented in American history” and asserted that the war on Lebanon and Gaza “is not solely an Israeli war, but one managed by the U.S. administration, involving several American generals.” He also mentioned the continuous flow of military and financial aid to Israel.

He clarified that AAPAC’s support is not limited to Democratic candidates, as “many believe.” He noted that AAPAC has supported numerous Republican candidates since its founding in 1998, including presidential candidate George W. Bush in 2000.

“Ultimately, AAPAC is a nonpartisan and independent organization that, through an internal democratic process, supports candidates committed to issues that defend and ensure voters’ rights and future,” he said.

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun condemned U.S. aid that enables Israel to continue its brutal war on Palestinians and Lebanese for the 13th consecutive month

“This senseless aid enables Israel to kill innocent people, including American citizens like Lebanese American Kamel Jawad from Dearborn, who was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his car while he was assisting in evacuating civilians in southern Lebanon,” Baydoun said.

Baydoun, endorsed by AAPAC in his reelection bid, mentioned that an Arab American pharmacist in the Dearborn area lost 80 relatives in a single day.

“Can anyone imagine losing 80 relatives in one day?” he asked, while denouncing American officials’ support for Israel’s wars in the Middle East under the pretext of “self-defense.”

Baydoun explained that the continuous U.S. support for Israel does not help establish peace, but rather fuels violence and spreads destruction.

“From Dearborn, the capital of Arab Americans, we strongly condemn the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and Palestine and reiterate our demand for the Biden administration to end this genocide and this war, which has claimed the lives of more than 50,000 Palestinians and Lebanese so far.”

Dearborn Mayor Abdulllah H. Hammoud

Mayor Hammoud highlighted the sorrow surrounding this year’s AAPAC annual banquet due to the burden of the Israeli war in the Middle East and its impact on the Arab American community in the Detroit area.

“AAPAC’s annual celebrations have always been lively, but this year feels different,” he said, emphasizing that “those present here today are our true friends.”

Hammoud, who is of Lebanese descent, warned those who missed the AAPAC event on Wednesday that Arab Americans will remember them come the 2026 elections.

He expressed pride in the diverse and inclusive community of Dearborn, noting that over the past year, the local community has shown high commitment to values of justice and human dignity over narrow partisan affiliations by supporting Palestinian rights. This was demonstrated by the launch of the “Uncommitted” voting campaign during the presidential primaries in February.

“Our community has achieved great success with this presidential election, which resonated nationwide and resulted in the participation of dozens of delegates in the Democratic National Convention who oppose wars and advocate for peace and justice,” he said.

Hammoud also expressed pride in the city’s community, which “decided not to support a president complicit in genocide” — referring to President Biden — but clarified that this achievement was not “easy” as some might think.

“It was extremely difficult to stand up and prioritize the people and community over party affiliation, especially if you’ve been a long-time member of that party,” he said.

He emphasized that history will record this stand by the Dearborn community, which ended up not endorsing a “sitting president.”

“You can negotiate over candidates, but what you can never do is come to our city and ask us to compromise our values and principles,” Hammoud said.

At the same time, he expressed understanding for many Arab American activists or officials who decided to support either Harris or Trump, including Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, who chose to back Trump, and Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, who decided to endorse Harris.

Hammoud stated that he decided not to endorse either candidate, affirming that “genocide is a red line.”

“My commitment to this community is greater than my party affiliation, and I will sacrifice any political future for a better future for my daughters and my community,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, spoke about her struggles as the only Palestinian American member of the Congress, due to her opposition to the Israeli war in the occupied territories. She recounted incidents of harassment, including attempts by security teams to prevent her from entering the Capitol chamber during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in July and many fellow lawmakers avoidance of her as she carried a sign labeling Netanyahu as a “war criminal.”

Tlaib, endorsed by AAPAC for reelection, urged Arab Americans to vote in large numbers to make their voices heard despite the ongoing genocide against our people in Palestine and Lebanon.

“We don’t necessarily have to vote in the presidential race, but it is crucial to participate heavily in these elections,” she said. “Do not give them the chance to defeat us. They want to remove me, Sam Baydoun, Abdullah Hammoud and all Arab American officials committed to peace and justice.”

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, stressed the importance of massive voter turnout on November 5, especially for local races deserving “our attention and support.” He explained why AAPAC did not endorse any presidential candidates.

“AAPAC and The Arab American News, which have served our Arab American community for decades, have discussed the current elections thoroughly beyond the electoral outcomes and their impact after November 5. We concluded that neither presidential candidate, Trump nor Harris, deserves our votes.

“Let’s vote in large numbers on November 5 to hold accountable those who colluded in the killing of our families and relatives and the destruction of homes and lives of our people in Palestine, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East,” he added.

Siblani pointed to the daily rise in the death toll in southern suburb of Beirut, Bekaa, Baalbeck and southern Lebanese villages from Israeli airstrikes using U.S.-made weapons, including 200 pounds and phosphorus bombs and F-16 and F-35 jets which is in violation of international law and U.S. law as well.

He explained that Israeli attacks do not only target civilians, but also press teams and medical relief crews, noting the killing of more than 180 journalists and 260 humanitarian workers in the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon. He also pointed out Israel’s ongoing violations of international law, including the Knesset’s recent vote to prevent UNRWA from continuing its work in to serve more than three million Palestinian refugees inside the occupied territory.

Siblani highlighted that the Israeli war, supported by the Biden-Harris administration, has resulted in nearly 43,000 Palestinian and more than 3,000 Lebanese deaths to date. He called on Arab American voters not to support Vice President Harris, who has not done enough to stop the war, nor former President Trump, who “thinks Israel is too small on the map and wants to expand it.”

Siblani warned that the White House is currently pushing the Lebanese government on behalf of Netanyahu to “force a deal that would mean a surrender in Lebanon.”

“That will never happen under any circumstances,” he said.

He reiterated that large voter turnout reflects our support for establishing peace and achieving justice in our homelands while honoring our loyal friends among officials who have stood by us and supported our causes over the past decades.

