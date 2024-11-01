AAPAC holds 27th annual banquet in Dearborn, calls for high voter participation on November 5 in response to Israeli genocide

Guests at the AAPAC 27th annual banquet at Byblos Banquet Center on Wednesday, October 30. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN – On the eve of the Nov. 5 presidential election, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) held its 27th annual banquet at the Byblos Banquet Hall in Dearborn Wednesday. Many government, judicial and community figures from the Detroit area attended the event, emphasizing the importance of higher voter turnout among Arab Americans on Election Day. This comes despite AAPAC abstaining from endorsing either presidential candidate, Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris, who both “blindly” support Israel and its ongoing aggressive wars in the Middle East for the 13th consecutive month, as stated in a previous political committee statement.

The event featured a notable presence of government officials, elected representatives and candidates for various public offices. The committee, which was founded in 1998, resumed its annual celebration this year after postponing its 26th annual banquet in mid-August 2023 in protest of the U.S. administration’s bias and support for acts of genocide committed by Israel in Gaza. The committee criticized most American leaders and officials for ignoring the feelings and suffering of Arab and Muslim communities in the United States, either by openly supporting Israel’s war machine against unarmed civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip or by remaining silent about it.

The list of government officials and elected representatives included U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), State Rep. Abbas Farhat (D-Dearborn), Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, Dearborn City Council President Mike Sareini, Wayne County District Court Judges Helal Farhat and Mariam Bazzi, Dearborn District Court Judges Salem Salameh, Gene Hunt and Mark Somers, Dearborn Court Magistrates Ali Hammoud and Rula Aoun and Dearborn Heights Court Magistrate Mona Fadlallah. Also present were Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko, Crestwood School District Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam and Henry Ford College President Russell Kavalhuna, along with several city and school board members from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

The banquet also drew candidates for legislative, judicial and educational races supported by AAPAC, which this year chose not to invite several prominent Michigan officials due to widespread Arab American discontent with their silence over Israel’s ethnic cleansing policies in Lebanon and Palestine. These policies have claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives and displaced more than three million people.

AAPAC President Farah Hoballah

AAPAC President Farah Hoballah opened the event by acknowledging the deep sorrow and grief over the consequences of the brutal war waged by Israel on “our homelands.” She stressed that the continued genocide in the Middle East is not only a “tragedy”, but also a violation of “our existence and human dignity.”

Hoballah, of Lebanese descent, mentioned that AAPAC members unanimously voted not to endorse either presidential candidate. She emphasized that this decision aligns with their “values, principles and unwavering commitment to peace, justice and opposing oppression and wars.”

In mid-October, AAPAC published a list of candidates it decided to support in the election, excluding endorsements for any presidential candidates or the Michigan U.S. Senate race. The Senate race features Democrat Elissa Slotkin, currently a U.S. representative, against former Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers. AAPAC urged Arab American voters not to support either due to their unreserved backing of Israel.

Endorsement Committee Chairman Hussein Saad

Endorsement Committee Chairman Hussein Saad announced the candidates endorsed by AAPAC, elaborating on the democratic selection process that requires a two-thirds majority approval. Candidates seeking support must submit written applications and undergo extensive discussions about their plans and visions to ensure they represent voter interests.

AAPAC founder Abed Hammoud

AAPAC founder Abed Hammoud stated that Israel’s genocidal acts and ethnic cleansing policies in Lebanon and Palestine, supported by the U.S. government, not only offend Arabs but also Americans as well. He stressed that these crimes violate “the values of justice, human dignity and the principles that brought us to this country”, imposing ethical and humanitarian responsibilities on the community.

Hammoud, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies, highlighted the U.S. administration’s complicity with the Israeli government, which continues its vicious and criminal attacks on Lebanon over a year after the war in Gaza. He pointed out that the Biden-Harris administration “not only funds but manages this war”, holding the Democratic president accountable for “the longest war in the Middle East.”

He added that President Biden could have stopped the war on Palestinians and Lebanese with a single phone call to Netanyahu, but chose instead to support the extreme right wing Israeli government and ignore the war crimes committed against unarmed civilians. Hammoud referenced Biden’s October 18, 2023, visit to Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet.

Hammoud described that meeting as “unprecedented in American history” and asserted that the war on Lebanon and Gaza “is not solely an Israeli war, but one managed by the U.S. administration, involving several American generals.” He also mentioned the continuous flow of military and financial aid to Israel.

He clarified that AAPAC’s support is not limited to Democratic candidates, as “many believe.” He noted that AAPAC has supported numerous Republican candidates since its founding in 1998, including presidential candidate George W. Bush in 2000.

“Ultimately, AAPAC is a nonpartisan and independent organization that, through an internal democratic process, supports candidates committed to issues that defend and ensure voters’ rights and future,” he said.

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun