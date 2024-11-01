Arab American support for Trump is misguided

I was surprised to read of the reaction of some Arab Americans to VP Harris’ candidacy for president in “Harris, Trump campaigns continue their covert efforts to sway Arab and Muslim voters despite their overtly strong support for Israel.”

Apparently, many think they will “punish” the Biden administration by voting for Trump. The only one getting punished will be Gaza as Netanyahu ramps up his killing machine. Extreme members of his cabinet want to obliterate Gaza and build a sparkling Israeli settlement by the sea. Trump has said Bebe should do whatever he wants with Gaza. Israel/Palestine is a complicated matter — there and here politically.

As president, Harris will put more pressure on Israel to curb its abuses than Trump ever would. Arab Americans supporting Trump or a third party candidate only play into Netanyahu’s hands.

He has no reason to back off as long as he thinks Trump has a chance of winning. Harris is a better alternative for president if we are still interested in pursuing the elusive two-state solution.

Linda Craft

Chicago