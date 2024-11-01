Harris most likely to hear our voice

Dear readers,

I am a second generation Arab American with family originating in Lebanon and Syria. My stomach turns each time I see destruction anywhere in the Mid East. Despite this, I know that governance within America is more than foreign policy. Domestic policies protecting our civil rights are paramount to sound foreign policy.

Voicing a right to not vote sends a clear message of dissatisfaction with representation. This dissatisfaction has now been heard nationwide. However, not voting at all relinquishes your influence in the election outcome to others. This passivity may indirectly support an administration that will ultimately limit our personal freedoms, one of which would be the right to disagree or voice our opinion on foreign policy.

It is rare to completely support any presidential candidate’s position, but this year Arab American voters have a strong say in the outcome of the election. We need to support the candidate that will most likely hear our voice. I believe that is Kamala Harris.

David Saleeby-Tierney

Boston, MA