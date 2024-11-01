Unique opportunity for the recognition of Arab & Muslim votes

Irrespective of the colors of past, present and future U.S. administrations, the U.S. policy in the Middle East was and will remain biased against Arabs and their causes for at least the foreseeable future.

The U.S. administration’s unlimited diplomatic and military support for Israel wasn’t only dictated by the organized pro-Israeli lobbies in the U.S., but intended more than ever for deploying the strategic function of the state of Israel in spearheading the domination of the region.

However , and perhaps more than any other presidential elections, the swinging vote of Arabs and Muslims becomes decisive in a close presidential election. Americans of Arab descent have today a unique opportunity to express a powerful voting bloc.

In this regard and while for some a Trump presidency won’t not be consistent with their local and their homelands priorities, influencing the outcome to the point of threatening the chances of Kamala Harris shall be of strategic value. This not to mention that the Biden-Harris administration caused havoc in the Arab world and lastly the role in the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.

Thus consolidating once and for all a recognition by U.S. national politics of the decisiveness of the Arab vote. Such a new political development couldn’t be ignored in U.S. Middle East policies and presidential elections.

American Arab voters shouldn’t miss on this opportunity through abstaining from voting or preferably directing their vote to a third choice represented in this election by the Green Party’s Jill Stein, who is outspoken on the genocide in Gaza and her championing internal American people’s priorities. Winning Jill Stein a 5 percent of the vote will guarantee recognition of a third party in U.S. politics as well as eligibility for future federal funds.

Z.El-Khatib

Houston, Texas.