Where Harris and Trump stand on key issues of importance to Arab Americans

Vice President Harris, a Democrat, faces former President Trump, a Republican, in the 2024 U.S. presidential election race that may be decided by a thin sliver of votes in seven battleground states. The two are sharply divided on the role the U.S. government should play in Arab American lives and the world at large and on issues from the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, immigration, education, religion in schools, economy and taxes.

Foreign policy: Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Harris, like President Biden, has offered unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants, but she has been increasingly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his failure to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Harris has expressed more empathy for the Palestinian people, but has not offered any substantive change in policy from Biden.

Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and sidelined Palestinians in a series of peace deals between Arab countries and Israel as president. He has supported Israel in its fight against Hamas in Gaza, but also has said the conflict should end quickly.

Race in the United States

Harris has said White supremacy fueled a 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 23 people. She has accused Trump of trying to divide Americans over race and often mentions his false claims that Barack Obama, the first Black U.S. president, was not born in the United States.

Trump’s campaign rallies often highlight White resentment of a perceived threat from racial minorities and immigrants in the country illegally. He has called people in the country illegally who commit violent crimes “animals” and “vermin” and promoted false claims that Haitian immigrants were stealing pets for food in an Ohio city. He has said his economic policies helped racial minority groups in his first administration and will do so again if he is elected.

Immigration

Harris called for an “orderly and humane pathway to earned citizenship for hardworking people” during a Spanish-language town hall-style event that aired on Univision in October. She backs a bipartisan Senate bill that would provide funding for more U.S. border agents, immigration judges and asylum officers.

Trump built or upgraded 450 miles (725 km) of U.S.-Mexico border wall as president, and vows to finish it. He wants to detain all migrants caught entering the country illegally or breaking other immigration laws. He has promised the largest deportation effort in U.S. history and would deploy National Guard troops and, if necessary, the regular military. He wants to end automatic citizenship for children born to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Education: Public schools Harris picked a former public school teacher, Tim Walz, as her vice presidential running mate and has spoken about the need to ban guns, not books in schools, teach full U.S. history and create a pipeline of Black male teachers. The Democratic Party has said more U.S. government investment in early childhood education programs like preschool would lift wages and decrease poverty. Trump has pledged to shut down the U.S. Department of Education. He significantly cut funding for K-12 public schools as president, while giving billions of dollars in tax credits to his private school voucher plan. Trump is promising to cut funding for public schools that teach race and gender issues he views as too liberal, and to increase funding for charter schools.

Religion in schools

Harris has often mentioned her Christian faith, but is expected to support the longstanding separation of religion from U.S. public schools. The Department of Education during the Biden administration issued guidance that teachers and others in authority cannot lead students in prayer in public schools.

Trump supports student prayer in public schools and would attempt to expand that in a second term. He has threatened to cut funds for schools that do not allow students to pray on school grounds, for example in recess.

Economy and taxes:

Individual taxes

Harris wants to raise tax rates on American households earning more than $400,000 a year, but extend Trump's expiring 2017 tax cuts below that threshold when they expire in 2025. She wants to increase the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 per child per year with a $6,000 bonus for newborns, eliminate taxes on tips and offer a $25,000 credit for first-time homebuyers.

Trump wants to preserve all of the 2017 individual tax rates, saying they boosted U.S. growth before the COVID pandemic. He has pledged to scrap taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits.

Corporate taxes

Trump wants to lower the corporate income tax rate from the 21 percent that was in his 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, to 15 percent for companies that make their goods in the United States. The 2017 corporate tax rates do not expire in 2025.

High costs

Harris has proposed banning "price gouging" of groceries and other goods, echoing state laws that bar profiteering in emergencies. She is proposing $25,000 in down payment assistance for homebuyers and tax incentives for developers who build more affordable housing. She has proposed having the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly pay for home health aides, easing burdens on family budgets.