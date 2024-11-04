SMART offering free rides on Election Day

WHAT: On Election Day, November 5, SMART will offer FREE transit service to all riders throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties. This initiative aims to eliminate transportation barriers and support voter participation by ensuring access to the polls for all individuals. SMART will provide free rides on the following services:

Fixed Route buses: Buses pick up and drop off at designated bus stops and times. SMART offers different types of service, including major corridor routes, crosstown routes, limited stop routes and express routes.

Connector Services: An advance reservation, curb-to-curb, service operated by SMART.

ADA Paratransit: An advanced reservation, curb-to-curb service that is provided for people who are unable to use SMART’s Fixed Route bus service because of a disability.

SMART Flex: An easy way to get around in the Dearborn, Troy/Clawson, Auburn Hills/Pontiac, Hall Road and Farmington/Farmington Hills areas.

WHEN & WHERE: The free rides will be available on Election Day from 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Free rides are available across all SMART transit services in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne

Counties.

“Voting is a fundamental right and transportation should never stand in the way of someone making their voice heard,” said SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell in a press release. “This is the second time we’ve provided free rides on Election Day and it reflects our continued commitment to being a pillar in the community. By removing transportation barriers, we’re helping to ensure that everyone can participate in the democratic process. At SMART, we pride ourselves on being more than a transit provider — we’re here to serve and uplift the communities that rely on us every day.”

WHY: This initiative is part of SMART’s ongoing commitment to serving the community by providing accessible and reliable transit services. Ensuring that transportation is not a barrier to voting is one of the ways SMART is making a positive impact on the region.

For more information, visit smartmovesus.org