Dearborn native runs in NYC marathon 

Zahraa Boussi running in the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon

DEARBORN – Zahraa Boussi, a local social worker and teacher, was selected by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to be part of its Team TCS Teachers program and to run in the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon.

Boussi, whose parents immigrated from Bint Jbeil, Lebanon in the late 1970s, took up running to lead a healthier lifestyle and joined the Zaman Detroit Run Team.

“Joining the Zaman Detroit Run Team connected me with a community of like-minded individuals who kept me accountable and motivated,” she said. “However, 2020-2021 brought immense challenges. I lost my father to COVID-19, welcomed my second child, and was later diagnosed with breast cancer. During that difficult time, running became more than just exercise – it became a vital outlet for processing grief and managing the stresses of daily life. In 2023, six months into remission, I celebrated my journey by running my first marathon. That ‘celebration run’ was more than a race; it was a testament to my resilience and a reminder that I can overcome anything life puts in my path.”

Boussi is a social worker and teacher going into her 10th year working across all age groups in the Lincoln Park district and focuses on students with autism and special education. She was selected to be part of the Team TCS Teachers program for the TCS NYC Marathon, which was created to celebrate the transformational impact of educators.

Boussi finished the marathon with a time of 5:01:41 and placed 40,750 out of 55,530 runners.

“Overall, I performed well and felt proud of my effort,” she said. “Whenever I approach a marathon starting line, I set a goal, but I remind myself that true success lies in showing up for myself and continuing to move forward, no matter the outcome. The NYC Marathon is notorious for its challenging elevation, with numerous bridges and inclines throughout the course. I certainly felt the impact about three-quarters into the race, but I kept pushing forward, knowing my family would be waiting for me at miles 23 and 25. Seeing them was the energy boost I needed to carry me through to the finish line that day.”

Having overcome such challenges, Boussi said that these experiences have taught her that with determination and consistency, anything is possible.

“I strive to lead by example for my children, nieces, and nephews, showing them that they, too, can overcome challenges and accomplish hard things,” she said. “Growing up, exercise wasn’t a regular part of my life, but I’ve come to understand how crucial cardiovascular and muscular health are as we age. It’s a conversation worth having, and my hope is to inspire others to prioritize movement in their lives. Even something as simple as a 20-minute walk each day can make a meaningful difference – not just for your physical well-being, but also as a positive influence on those around you. In times of collective grief, movement can also be a powerful tool for improving mental health. It helps process emotions, build resilience, and reconnect with hope. This understanding led me to join a running community – a space where we support one another, share strength, and move forward together.”

Boussi said that for her, crossing the finish line was so much more than just finishing the marathon.

“Crossing that finish line was more than just reaching a goal; it was a chance to bring the strength, resilience, and passion of my Lebanese heritage to the streets of New York,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the support from everyone who helped me get here.”