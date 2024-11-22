Dearborn recognized nationally for promoting solar energy in the city

DEARBORN — In recognition of its efforts to remove barriers to solar energy adoption and educate residents about its benefits, SolSmart, which advocates for solar energy, awarded the city of Dearborn a Bronze National Designation. This honor makes Dearborn the seventh city in Michigan to receive such recognition.

“Climate change is harming families in every corner of our city,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a press release. “Ensuring residents have the necessary tools to address this generational challenge is a top priority for my administration.

“We are committed to protecting our community and creating a sustainable future for all through accessible options,” he added.

The Hammoud administration encourages residents and businesses interested in solar installations to visit Dearborn.gov/Solar for permits, inspection approvals, financing resources, tax incentives and property-specific solar potential estimates.

The city provides information and resources about solar energy for households and businesses on its website, supported by the city’s Public Health Department and in coordination with the Planning and Inspection Divisions within the Economic Development Department.

“This recognition reflects our dedication to expanding access to solar energy for everyone,” said Samir Deshpande, environmental health director in Dearborn’s Public Health Department.

He explained that clarifying and simplifying requirements makes installing solar systems faster, easier and more affordable while reducing the workload on city staff responsible for ensuring safety and compliance.

Deshpande led public awareness efforts about solar energy options in Dearborn shortly after his appointment to a role newly created by Mayor Hammoud within the Public Health Department. Hammoud established this department early in his term, which began in January 2022.

The creation of an educational solar energy page on the city’s website aligns with Hammoud’s policy of prioritizing public health and environmental safety in all municipal decisions.

In addition, early this year, Dearborn signed an agreement with DTE Energy, committing to powering all municipal facilities and buildings with 100 percent wind and solar energy by 2026.

Alongside the SolSmart Bronze Designation, Hammoud’s administration earned a Silver Award from the Michigan Green Communities in 2023 and a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Climate Protection Award from the U.S. Conference of Mayors for 2024.