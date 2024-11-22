International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself under mounting international and domestic pressure as he continues his aggressive attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. Despite failing to achieve his stated war objectives, Netanyahu persists in his policy of “forward escape,” attempting to deflect attention from his legal troubles. He is now facing an international arrest warrant for war crimes, just two weeks before he is due to appear in Israeli court on corruption charges that could end his political career and further destabilize Israel, already burdened by the consequences of a prolonged war.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), the Netherlands-based top war-crimes court, has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Hamas leader, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri — also known as Deif — for their war crimes against humanity.

Since October 7, 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry reported more than 44,000 deaths and more than 104,000 wounded in Gaza.

The ICC released statements online declaring the arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant and Deif, having reasonable grounds to believe they are guilty of committing war crimes. Judges declared they have reason to believe defendants Netanyahu and Gallant have committed various war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare, crimes against humanity of murder, disrupting the entrance of aid into Gaza and depriving the civilian population in Gaza of necessary items, according to their statement. The war crimes committed “were part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza.”

The Court also found reasonable grounds to believe that they “knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival.” Since at least October 8, 2023 to May 2024, the necessary items withheld include water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

The Associated Press reported that three judges made these charges in a concordant decision.

The warrant for Deif accuses him of war crimes as well, including his role in the October 7 attack on Israel last year and the “crimes against humanity of murder; extermination; torture; and rape and other form of sexual violence.”

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan filed for these warrants in May. In addition to Netanyahu, Gallant and Deif, Khan initially indicted Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas, and Ismail Haniyah, head of Hamas’ political bureau. However, following the killing of Sinwar and the assassination of Haniyeh, their warrant applications were rescinded with confirmation of their deaths. Reports stated Israel claimed it killed Deif in an airstrike, but Hamas has not confirmed his death.

Netanyahu is the first Israeli leader to be charged by an International court for the 76-year long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The suspects are now wanted internationally, and while the ICC cannot assure arrests, ICC member states are required by law to arrest defendants if they travel into their countries. Israel denounced the decision with Netanyahu’s office and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar posting their thoughts on X.

Netanyahu’s office called the decision anti-Semitic, stating they reject the charges and called the ICC “a biased and discriminatory political body.”

Hamas said that the arrest warrants issued for Netanyahu and Gallant are an “important step towards justice.”

“[It’s] an important step towards justice and can lead to redress for the victims in general, but it remains limited and symbolic if it is not supported by all means by all countries around the world,” Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

Dearborn mayor declares he’ll uphold arrest warrants

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said he will uphold the International criminal court’s charges, sharing his vow on X.

His post reads:

“Dearborn will arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they step within Dearborn city limits. Other cities should declare the same. Our president may not take action, but city leaders can ensure Netanyahu and other war criminals are not welcome to travel freely across these United States.”

The world reacts

The United States

The White House rejected the ICC arrest warrants as a White House National Security Council spokesperson said “the United States fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision.”

European Union

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell, said the decision of the court is a legal matter, rather than a political one, and “they are binding on all 27 EU member countries,” according to the Associated Press

“The tragedy in Gaza has to stop,” Borrell told reporters during a visit to Jordan, according to an AP News report. “It is not a political decision. It is the decision of an international court of justice, and the decision of the court has to be respected and implemented.

“This decision is a binding decision on all state parties of the court, which include all members of the European Union,” he said.

Turkey

The ruling party in Turkey declared agreement with the ICC decision. The Turkish president’s party spokesperson Omer Celik shared a statement on X, stating the decision was “made in the name of humanity”, adding “these two names will eventually be held accountable for genocide.”

France

France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, said that France would follow suit and act “in line with the ICC’s statutes,” according to Al Jazeera.

“Today, combating impunity is our priority,” Lemoine said in a news conference, according to an AP News report. “We ratified the ICC Statute in 2000 and have consistently supported the court’s actions. Our response will align with these principles.”

Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the ICC decision must be regarded and applied, saying “Palestinians deserve justice,” according to Reuters.

Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canada would implement international court charges and that “it’s really important that everyone abide by International law.”

South Africa

The South African government agreed with the ICC’s ruling. The government’s department of International relations and cooperation released a statement welcoming the decision and stating that “these actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine.”

The Netherlands

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp shared that the Netherlands will comply with the ruling and “respects the independence of the ICC,” he told Parliament, Reuters reported.

“We won’t engage in non-essential contacts and we will act on the arrest warrants,” he said. “We fully comply with the Rome Statue of the ICC.”

Norway

“It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said. “I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards.”

Sweden

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that Sweden along with the European Union “support the court’s important work and protect its independence and integrity.” She also said that the arrests of ICC warrant defendants are made by the jurisdiction of the law enforcement authorities in Sweden.

Hungary

Presidential spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs reported Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s thoughts on X. Szijjarto called the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant “shameful and absurd” and affirmed Hungary’s support for Israel.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris released a statement stating that the warrants are “an extremely significant step.”

More of his statement reads:

“The government has long expressed its profound concern about the conduct of the war in Gaza and has stated clearly its belief that the rules of international law and international humanitarian law have not been upheld.

“Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must now do so with urgency.

“There can be no argument against the need for an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages and unhindered access for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The situation in Gaza could not be more desperate, is an affront to humanity and cannot be allowed to continue a moment longer.”

Austria

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg denounced the ICC ruling on his X account, stating that the warrants are “utterly incomprehensible.”

“International law is non negotiable and applies everywhere, at all times,” he added. “But this decision is a disservice to the Court’s credibility.”

Argentina

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, shared a statement on X, expressing his “deep disagreement” with the ICC ruling. He added that Argentina stands with Israel.

Switzerland

The Swiss Federal Office of Justice said it would comply with the ICC decision and would enforce the arrests of the defendants if the defendants set foot on Swiss soil. They said they would extradite them to the ICC.

United Kingdom

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Britain respects the independence of the ICC, but did not confirm if it would enforce arrests.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International

Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard released a statement in support of the decision, part of it reads:

“The wheels of international justice have finally caught up with those who are alleged to be responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Palestine and Israel. Today’s arrest warrants represent a historic breakthrough for justice and must signal the beginning of the end of the persistent and pervasive impunity at the heart of the human rights crisis in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Wire services contributed to this report. Edited for style.