Trump appoints loyalists to his new administration as his attorney general nominee dropout under pressure

Mark Rubio with Trump during a presidential rally. – File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Trump moved quickly after his victory on November 5, to select members of his new administration who will oversee federal departments, agencies and other offices requiring Senate approval.

Meanwhile, Trump’s opponents wasted no time in criticizing his selections, leading to the swift withdrawal of his nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, a U.S. representative from Florida. Gaetz faced ongoing ethics investigations in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has served since 2017. Similarly, Trump’s defense secretary nominee faces pressure over an alleged sexual assault case.

Despite the diversity of backgrounds among Trump’s nominees, observers agree that loyalty to Trump himself has been the foremost criterion for selection. Trump has previously expressed regret about appointing several officials in his first administration who later turned against him. The president-elect aims to complete all appointments for his new administration by January 20, the date of his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

Key nominees for departments

State Department: Senator Marco Rubio

A Republican senator from Florida of Cuban descent, Rubio ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential primaries before aligning with him. Rubio is a staunch opponent of former President Obama’s policies, including the Iran nuclear deal and the normalization of relations with Cuba. He is also a vocal supporter of Israel. Trump called Rubio during 2016 presidential debate a “little Marco.”

During his presidential campaign in 2016, Rubio described at a rally in Texas Donald Trump, among other things, a “con-artist” who was hijacking the Republican party. While Trump called Rubio a “low life.”

Defense Department: Pete Hegseth

A Fox News host and former officer in the National Guard, Hegseth served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Known for his tattoos symbolizing crusader imagery, Hegseth has faced criticism for controversial views, including his harsh critique and insults of Islam in his 2020 book American Crusade. Allegations of sexual assault from 2017 have surfaced, potentially complicating his Senate confirmation. A California woman told police that Hegseth physically blocked her from leaving a hotel room, took her phone and then sexually assaulted her even though she “remembered saying ‘no’ a lot,” a police report obtained by CNN shows.

Justice Department: Matt Gaetz (Withdrawn)

Gaetz withdrew his nomination amid federal investigations into sexual misconduct, drug use and improper payments. Trump quickly replaced him with Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and a close ally who defended Trump during his 2020 impeachment trial. Bondi has vowed to restore integrity to the department, which Trump has accused of targeting Republicans “unfairly.” Bondi told Fox News on May 14, 2018, “Israel is our greatest ally in the world.”

Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

The South Dakota governor gained national attention for opposing mask mandates during the pandemic. If confirmed, she will oversee sprawling agencies, including Customs and Border Protection. Trump’s immigration hardliners, Stephen Miller and Tom Homan, will hold prominent roles, signaling a renewed focus on strict border controls and deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Health and Human Services: Robert Kennedy Jr.

An environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic, Kennedy ran as an independent presidential candidate before withdrawing from the race and endorsing Trump. Though lacking medical qualifications, Kennedy will oversee federal health agencies, sparking debate over his controversial views.

Interior Department: Doug Burgum

The former North Dakota governor is known for his ties to the oil and gas industries. He is expected to advance Trump’s agenda to boost fossil fuel production.

Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins

A former Georgia senator and Iraq War veteran, Collins was a staunch defender of Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Education: Linda McMahon

The former head of the Small Business Administration under Trump, McMahon is a major donor and a longtime supporter. She currently chairs America First Action, a pro-Trump think tank.

Energy: Chris Wright

The founder of Liberty Energy, Wright is a climate change skeptic and a vocal critic of carbon neutrality initiatives.

Commerce: Howard Lutnick

A billionaire and prominent Wall Street executive, Lutnick played a key role in Trump’s transition team and oversees various enterprises across the U.S. economy.

Transportation: Sean Duffy

A former U.S. representative from Wisconsin and Fox Business commentator.

Government Efficiency: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

The two billionaires will co-chair a newly formed presidential advisory committee focused on streamlining government operations.

Agency nominees

Healthcare programs (Medicare and Medicaid): Dr. Mehmet Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a prominent Muslim American physician and television personality of Turkish descent. He launched his popular program, The Dr. Oz Show, in 2009. In 2022, he ran for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania with Trump’s endorsement, but lost the race.

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard is a former Democratic U.S. representative from Hawaii who ran for president in 2020 under the Democratic Party before leaving the party in 2022. A U.S. Army Reserve officer, Gabbard served in Iraq and Kuwait and is an advocate for improving relations with Russia. She visited Syria in 2017 and met with President Bashar al-Assad as part of a “fact-finding mission” while serving in Congress. If confirmed, Gabbard will oversee 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): John Ratcliffe

A former Republican U.S. representative from Texas and state prosecutor, John Ratcliffe previously served as director of National Intelligence for the final eight months of Trump’s first term.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): Lee Zeldin

Lee Zeldin, a former Republican U.S. representative from New York, was a candidate for governor in 2022. A strong supporter of Trump, Zeldin voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results and opposed several clean water and air regulations during his time in Congress.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC): Brendan Carr

Brendan Carr has been with the FCC since 2012 and has served as one of its commissioners since 2017, appointed by Trump. Trump described Carr as a “fighter for free speech.” Carr has stated, “We must dismantle the censorship cartel”, referring to what he considers control imposed by major tech companies like Facebook, Google, Apple and Microsoft.

Ambassadors

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik is a Republican U.S. representative from New York known for her strong support of Israel. In 2021, she chaired the House Republican Conference and, in 2023, led inquiries into university policies on anti-Semitism and hate speech during nationwide campus protests supporting the Palestinian cause. She emerged as a key Trump ally during his first impeachment trial.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Matthew Whitaker

Matthew Whitaker served as acting attorney general during Trump’s first term for three months. A vocal member of the America First Policy Institute, Whitaker lacks foreign policy experience, but is praised by his supporters for his strong personality and “peace through strength” approach, which they believe can address global crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

A Baptist minister, former Arkansas governor and one-time Republican presidential candidate, Huckabee will be the first non-Jewish ambassador to Israel since 2011. He is a staunch ally of Israel and opposes the two-state solution. Trump stated, “Huckabee loves Israel and its people… he will work tirelessly to bring peace to the Middle East.” Huckabee has organized frequent group trips to Israel, often promoting them on conservative media platforms.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada: Pete Hoekstra

A former U.S. representative from Michigan and current state Republican Party chair, Hoekstra served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term.

Other key appointments

White House Staff

Susie Wiles was named chief of staff after managing Trump’s successful campaign.

was named chief of staff after managing Trump’s successful campaign. Her deputies include James Blair, Taylor Budowich, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino.

National Security Advisor

Michael Waltz, a former Republican U.S. representative from Florida, will oversee national security. Known for his hardline stance on China, Waltz is a retired Army colonel with 27 years of service, including tours in Afghanistan. He previously served on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

White House Counsel

Bill McGinley, a longtime Trump ally, will advise on legal matters.

White House Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt, a rising conservative voice, has been named to this role.

Special Envoy to the Middle East