MiLEAP announces 2025-26 FAFSA now available for students and families to complete

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP) has announced that students and families can now complete the 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA serves as the gateway for students to access grants and scholarships, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, Community College Guarantee and federal Pell Grant.

“At MiLEAP, we believe every Michigander deserves the opportunity to thrive, and we are committed to empowering students and families with the resources they need to unlock their potential,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “Whether students choose to attend a community college, public or private university, Tribal college or career training center, each option holds the promise of a brighter future. Completing the improved FAFSA is crucial to lower costs for individuals, allowing them to understand all the financial resources available to pursue their educational dreams.

Students and families can complete the FAFSA online by visiting FAFSA.gov or by submitting a paper form. Recent updates to the application include reducing the number of questions to 36 from the previous 108, allowing for a more streamlined process. Most students and families can complete the application in less than 15 minutes.

“Completing the FAFSA is a quick and easy process – and the benefits can last a lifetime,” said Michelle Richard, deputy director of higher education at MiLEAP. “Michigan offers many diverse pathways to help lower the costs of earning a college degree or skill certificate, enabling individuals to land a good-paying job and support their families. I urge anyone considering furthering their education to complete the FAFSA. Don’t miss out on these life-changing opportunities that can shape your future for the better.”

The Michigan Achievement Scholarship, offered by MiLEAP, provides up to $27,500 over five years for students to attend a Michigan public university, private college or university, or to enroll in a bachelor’s degree program at a Michigan community college. To qualify, students must graduate from a Michigan high school or achieve a high school equivalency certificate and demonstrate financial need by completing the FAFSA. In past years, 7 in 10 high school graduates were eligible for this support and more than 28,800 students benefited in the program’s first year.

Additionally, the Community College Guarantee offers students the opportunity to earn an associate degree or skill certificate at their local community college or Tribal college tuition-free – regardless of income – saving families an estimated $4,800 annually. The program covers most tuition costs for those attending out-of-district schools and provides an additional $1,000 bonus for living expenses for students qualifying for the federal Pell Grant.

“Completing the simplified FAFSA is the key to unlocking federal, state and school financial aid that make college a possibility for millions of students,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of the Michigan College Access Network. “With historic investments in Michigan Achievement Scholarship and the creation of the Community College Guarantee, there is no better time for a Michigan resident to make their postsecondary dreams a reality. MCAN has been actively promoting FAFSA resources to a network of more than 1,000 K-12 schools, higher education institutions and community partners to ensure 2025-2026 FAFSA-readiness for all partners and students.”

In addition to normal operating hours, the Federal Student Aid Information Center is hosting FAFSA-only hours through March 2, 2025, to assist students and families with the application process.

For additional information on state scholarships, tools to help complete the FAFSA and more, visit Michigan.gov/MiStudentAid.