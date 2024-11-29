The Gallery in Dearborn Heights opens

Photo Courtesy of Mo Baydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The Gallery — a new culinary and lounge experience — has opened on Ford Road between Beech Daly and John Daly.

Established by Dearborn Heights City Council President Mo Baydoun and two partners, The Gallery is a showcase of the finest cuisines and features Sicily’s Pizza and Kai Sushi along with a coffee station. Baydoun told The Arab American News that on their first weekend open, they served roughly 600 families.

Sicily’s Pizza, founded in 1989, is known for their fermented sourdough bread. The variety of choices on the menu include all halal meat.



Kai Sushi offers premium sushi made from a world-renowned sushi chef with 25 years of experience working at many reputable sushi restaurants, according to Baydoun.

The business has two different addresses separating the restaurant from the patio lounge. In the fully enclosed patio, customers are allowed to smoke on the patio if they choose. TVs are mounted outside with heaters stationed around the tables, in preparation for the cooler months ahead.

Baydoun said he wants to present a place of community interconnected with exquisite food.







The site of The Gallery was previously the Lava Lounge, a cherished community hub. Baydoun worked there for many years managing the establishment. He paid homage to the Lava Lounge, saying it was a place that molded him and now in a full circle moment, is the location of his own new endeavor.

He shared that many people are amazed by the appearance inside as it presents an elegant culinary experience. He recognized the builder behind the design, Gus Baydoun, also known as “Ace The Builder”, saying he has “an eye for great art.”

The Gallery is a new cornerstone of the community offering both a lounging and dinner experience.

“I always imagined myself owning something on Ford Road between John Daly and Beech Daly,” Baydoun said. “My partners and I were lucky enough to purchase the old Lave Lounge. Hamdillah. Praise to be God always.”









