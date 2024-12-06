Dearborn announces grants to beautify commercial buildings’ façades on Warren Ave., applications open until January 24

A view of Warren Avenue in Dearborn.

DEARBORN – As part of its efforts to enhance and redesign Warren Ave. in northeast Dearborn, the city’s Economic Development Department, in collaboration with the Warren Business District Improvement Authority (WBDIA), announced the launch of a grant program Tuesday, aimed at improving commercial façades along the bustling street between Lonyo Ave. and Greenfield Road.

The Warren Façade Improvement Program (WFIP) is part of a broader plan initiated by the city to redesign the avenue with a vision to stimulate commercial growth, improve traffic safety and reflect the cultural identity of the area, which is characterized by a strong Arab American presence.

The program offers grants of up to $200,000 per building, provided applicants meet the necessary requirements and specifications. Funding will be distributed annually through sustainable windows based on availability, with the first application round ending at 5 p.m. on January 24.

The program aims to create a more attractive environment that enhances the cultural identity of Warren Avenue while supporting its economic prosperity. It seeks to establish uniform standards that improve the urban infrastructure of the commercial corridor, turning it into a unique local and global destination. This is in line with the city’s recently published design standards guide, which includes comprehensive guidelines on construction materials, finishes, door and window designs, and other aspects aimed at fostering cultural harmony along this commercial hub.

Design and development guidelines

The program focuses on:

Material and finish selection : Emphasis on quality, durability and historical preservation.

: Emphasis on quality, durability and historical preservation. Lighting improvements : Installation of modern, environmentally compatible lighting for enhanced safety and visual appeal.

: Installation of modern, environmentally compatible lighting for enhanced safety and visual appeal. Colors and designs : Use of culturally reflective colors and contemporary sustainable designs.

: Use of culturally reflective colors and contemporary sustainable designs. Restoration of historical elements : Encouraging the restoration of original architectural features.

: Encouraging the restoration of original architectural features. Signage and advertising : Adherence to municipal regulations to ensure signage harmony.

: Adherence to municipal regulations to ensure signage harmony. Outdoor spaces: Encouraging open designs to create inviting environments for visitors and customers.

Vision and goals

The WFIP aligns with Dearborn’s overarching strategy to develop Warren Avenue into a vibrant economic and cultural destination. Its primary goals include:

Enhancing visual appeal to attract residents and visitors.

Encouraging economic growth through new investments, support for existing businesses and property value increases.

Celebrating the street’s cultural identity by highlighting Dearborn’s diversity through distinctive architectural designs.

Improving quality of life by making the area more pedestrian-friendly and providing a comprehensive shopping and entertainment experience.

Mayor Hammoud’s vision

“Warren Avenue has been the entrepreneurial heart of our city for generations,” said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. “Through this ambitious program, we look forward to partnering with local businesses to enhance one of our city’s most significant commercial streets and ensure its prosperity as a gateway for economic activity for future generations.”

Economic development support

Ahmed Chebani, head of the WBDIA, emphasized that the new façades will attract more customers, while Economic Development Department Director Jordan Twardy referenced Dearborn’s relationship with local businesses.

“Investing in façade improvements on Warren Avenue reflects the city’s core commitment to helping local businesses thrive,” Twardy said.

Twardy also highlighted that the façade grant program is part of a broader $31 million municipal investment to redesign Warren Avenue. The project includes reducing lanes from four to two (one in each direction), creating green spaces, redesigning major intersections for improved safety and establishing a unified cultural-commercial character.

Funding and federal support

The project, which will take several years to complete, is primarily funded by a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Eligibility criteria

Businesses applying for the WFIP grants must meet the following requirements:

Location : Property must be situated on Warren Avenue between Lonyo and Greenfield.

: Property must be situated on Warren Avenue between Lonyo and Greenfield. Licenses : A valid occupancy certificate issued by the city of Dearborn.

: A valid occupancy certificate issued by the city of Dearborn. Legal Obligations : No outstanding violations or tax delinquencies.

: No outstanding violations or tax delinquencies. Business Type: Property must be used for commercial purposes.

Excluded entities include non-profits, pawnshops, liquor stores and national or regional franchises, among others.

Application process

Applications can be submitted online at Dearborn.gov/WarrenTransformation by 5 p.m. on January 24, 2025. Subsequent application periods will remain open throughout the year based on available funding.

Broader vision

The WFIP is part of an integrated vision to develop the Warren Avenue corridor, aiming to enhance economic prosperity, improve public safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities along the busy street in Dearborn and Detroit.

Both cities recently received federal grants of approximately $25 million each under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program, part of the American Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in 2021. While Dearborn will use the funds to redesign Warren Avenue in the eastern city area, Detroit plans to upgrade 56 dangerous intersections citywide, including Warren Avenue, which underwent significant improvements last year, such as lane reductions, wider sidewalks and new signs and lighting installations.

This program reflects Dearborn’s dedication to combining economic development with cultural preservation, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for its residents and businesses.