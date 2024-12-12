Dearborn Heights appoints Hussein Farhat interim police chief

Interim Dearborn Heights Police Chief Hussein Farhat

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Mayor Bill Bazzi has announced that Dearborn Heights Deputy Police Chief Hussein Farhat will be appointed interim police chief effective Jan. 6.

This appointment comes with the resignation of current interim Police Chief Kevin Swope, who has accepted a similar position in another city.

Swope had been appointed interim police chief in July following the resignation of former Police Chief Jerrod Hart amidst an ongoing legal battle with the city in which Swope is also named as a plaintiff.

The change in leadership is set to take place on Jan. 6 with a swearing in ceremony following the appointment.

Farhat is a 30-year veteran of the law enforcement profession, having served in roles at local, state, federal and international levels. He has been a resident of Dearborn Heights since 2008 and prior to his current role served as the city’s director of emergency management.

“I am delighted to appoint Deputy Chief Farhat as our new interim police chief,” Bazzi said. “He is exceptionally qualified, is a well known and respected member of the law enforcement profession, is familiar with the working of our city, and through his passion for reaching out to the community, already has a great rapport with a number of our residents and business owners.”

Bazzi also said that while he is pleased and optimistic about the appointment of Farhat, he is disappointed to see Swope leave.

“Chief Swope was a great leader and played an important and effective role in our mission to both improve our police department’s operations and bring it back to a higher level of respectability,” he said. “He is, without a doubt, leaving our department in a better, more stable and more respected position. I thank him for his service and wish him nothing but the best in his new position.”