Death toll in Gaza from the Israel-Hamas war tops 45,000 Palestinians, health officials say

Palestinians, wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Monday, December 16. – Photo by AP

More than 45,000 Palestinians have now been killed in the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, health officials in the embattled territory said Monday, as often-stalled ceasefire negotiations appeared to be gaining ground.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have renewed efforts to broker a ceasefire deal in recent days, and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday he believed negotiators are closer to a deal than at any time since the only previous truce, a week-long pause in November 2023 that saw 105 hostages released.

“We all estimate that an opportunity is being created following Hamas’ need to become more flexible, and I really hope we can advance to a practical stage in this process,” Katz said ahead of a closed-door session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a key Hamas ally, agreed to a ceasefire late last month.

Palestinian health officials updated the Gaza death toll to 45,028. They said 106,962 others have been wounded since the war began, and warned that the true toll is higher because thousands of bodies are buried under rubble or in areas that medics cannot access.

The ministry’s count does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but it has said more than half of the fatalities are women and children. The Israeli military says it has killed more than 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war is by far the deadliest round of fighting between Israel and Hamas, with the death toll amounting to roughly 2 percent of Gaza’s prewar population of about 2.3 million.