Minimum wage in Michigan increased on Jan. 1: What to know

Proponents say eliminating tipped wages and increasing the minimum wage will offer workers more stability and livable earnings.

Opponents — such as the Small Business Association of Michigan, restaurant owners and Republican lawmakers — say the changes reduce tipped worker earnings, put jobs and businesses at risk and drive up prices for customers. Some fear the higher minimum wage for tipped workers will lead to customers tipping less.

The increase process will eventually see minimum wage earners making $14.97 an hour in 2028 and tipped workers earning full minimum wage as their base pay starting in 2030.

Following the 2028 minimum wage increase, minimum wage will continue to rise Feb. 21 every year, with those increases calculated by the state treasurer and based on inflation.

Tipped workers will earn 90 percent of the minimum wage starting in 2029. In 2030, they’ll start earning full minimum wage as their base pay.