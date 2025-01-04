2024 a year of political, social and cultural milestones for local Arab Americans

Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Lebanese activities continue amid regional conflicts with Israeli invasion of Gaza

At the beginning of 2024, activities supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples continued in the Dearborn area, mirroring similar events from the previous year. These activities were organized alongside Israel’s aggressive attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. Arab-majority cities in the Detroit area, such as Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck, hosted various demonstrations, vigils and conferences. Massive protests also occurred in Detroit and Ann Arbor, demanding the U.S. to pressure Israel into a ceasefire and to halt military and financial aid to the Israeli state. Activists also hinted at withholding votes for the Democratic presidential candidate in the November elections.

Hamtramck appoints first Arab American police chief

In February, Hamtramck appointed Jameel Altaheri, an Arab American of Yemeni origin, as police chief. He is the first non-White to lead a predominantly White police force in the city, which has a Muslim majority population.

“Uncommitted” protest vote sends a strong message to President Biden in the presidential primary

In the Michigan Democratic presidential primaries, more than 100,000 voters cast “uncommitted” ballots in protest of the U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza. This significant response ultimately contributed to President Biden stepping aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

MENA category approved for use in Federal Data and Census forms

In February, the White House Office of Management and Budget approved adding the “Middle East and North Africa” (MENA) category to federal Census forms, marking a historic achievement for Arab American advocacy that began in the 1990s.

Arab American communities forgo celebrations of Eid Al Fitr in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

Arab and Muslim communities in the Detroit area abstained from Ramadan festivities and celebrations during Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in solidarity with Gaza. Thousands attended prayers, substituting celebrations with fundraising and prayer efforts for Gaza’s residents.

Student solidarity protests across universities

From April onwards, students organized demonstrations and encampments in solidarity with Gaza, culminating in protests at Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and U of M-Dearborn. Some events were met with police suppression and arrests.

Dearborn passes divestment policies

In October, the Dearborn City Council unanimously adopted a policy to divest from companies profiting from human rights violations, including Israeli arms manufacturers.

NFL Draft success in Detroit

The NFL Draft in April drew a record-breaking 775,000 attendees to Detroit, generating over $175 million. This historic event marked a transformative moment for Detroit’s image.

Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights appoint Arab American police chiefs

In December, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi appointed Hussein Farhat as interim police chief. This brought all Arab-majority cities (Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck) under the leadership of Arab-origin police chiefs.

Local elections yield Arab American majority in Dearborn School Board

November elections in Dearborn saw the formation of the first Arab-majority school board, serving more than 20,000 students. Arab Americans Jamal Aljahmi and Amer Zahr won two vacant seats on the Dearborn Board of Education.

Donald Trump’s outreach to Arab and Muslim voters

During his 2024 presidential campaign, former President Trump visited Hamtramck and Dearborn, securing endorsements from local Arab officials. His campaign, which promised peace in the Middle East, led to victories in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, contributing to his Michigan win and nationwide Republican successes.

Local Syrians celebrate the fall of Assad’s regime

In December, thousands celebrated in Dearborn following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, with demonstrations and motorcades marking the historic event.

Arab Americans retain their seats in the 2024 elections

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D- Detroit) retained her seat in Congress for a third term. Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun kept his seat and Alabas Farhat returned to the State House in Lansing for a second term.